MARION — Paducah Tilghman boys basketball coach Greg Overstreet wants his team to get plenty of games in following a Covid-forced break. After playing a scrappy Henderson County team on the road Friday night and facing another road test at Calloway County later on Saturday, he did not want his Tornado squad to have to expend too much at Crittenden County on Saturday afternoon.
"We talked about that earlier," Overstreet said of the schedule. "We'd like to come in here and get off to a great start so we didn't have to grind it out at the end."
Such smooth sailing is easy to accomplish when Eli Brown gets on a hot shooting streak. The senior guard nailed seven 3-pointers for much of his 35 points as part of an outstanding Tilghman performance behind the arc in a 72-58 victory.
Brown hit three from downtown in the first quarter, but he was not alone. Tragen Arthur hit two more from long distance and Mian Shaw added one more for a total of six 3-pointers. Tilghman needed them all since the Rockets did some firing of their own. Gabe Mott and Preston Morgeson each hit a 3-pointer with Ben Dobyns sinking two. Shortly after Mott hit his, Tyler Boone was fouled and he hit both of his free throws to end the opening frame 22-16, Tilghman.
The second quarter started with Brown hitting two free throws plus another long distance shot to push the Tornado lead up to 11. He finished that quarter with 15 points. This period would represent a perfect storm for Tilghman as its own shooting prowess plus a constant pursuit of the ball following Rocket shots kept the hosts' scoring down.The Tornado led by 20 with a 48-28 score at the half with Overstreet quite pleased.
"We're shooting the ball real well, obviously," Overstreet said of his team's efforts. "The big reason we've been shooting so well is our shot selection. These guys are passing up good shots for great shots. If we stay unselfish and these guys get open looks, they can knock them down."
Tilghman added another 20 points in the third with 11 coming from Brown. The starters then settled onto the bench in the fourth prepping for the Lakers as the Tornado only got four points in the final frame. Mian Sjaw finished with 12 points and two 3-pointers while Arthur got all nine of his points from behind the arc. Tilghman hit just 13 field goals from the inside but 12 from long distance. It was the two Prestons who guided the Rockets as Morgeson and Preston Turley each scored 14 points as Mott wound up with 12.
——
Paducah Tilghman 22 26 20 4 — 72
Crittenden County 16 12 17 13 — 58
TILGHMAN — Brown 35, Shaw 12, Arthur 9, Fitzgerald 6, Ragsdale 4, Goodwin 2, Marshall 2, Young 2.
Field goals: 25. 3-pointers: 12 (Brown 7, Arthur 3, Shaw 2). Free throws: 10/10. Fouls: 9. Record: 12-3.
CRITTENDEN — Morgeson 14, Turley 14, Mott 12, Champion 8, Dobyns 6, Boone 4.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 7 (Champion 2, Dobyns 2, Morgeson 2, Mott). Free throws: 9/13. Fouls: 10. Record: 7-7.
MURRAY — Even after the win over Crittenden County, Paducah Tilghman was not done though its offense was less productive against Calloway County than its other competition over the past 24 hours.
Mian Shaw led the way this time for the Tornado with 17 points in a 58-39 win over the Lakers. Tilghman faced a Calloway squad that prefers to shoot long distance and limited it to just nine attempts and two makes. Eli Brown kept it going for the Tornado with 11 points as Tragen Arthur and Jackson Goodwin both ended up with 10 points. Evan Garrison produced nearly half the Laker offense with 19 points.
——
Paducah Tilghman 18 11 19 10 — 58
Calloway County 11 7 15 6 — 39
TILGHMAN — Brown 11, Shaw 17, Arthur 10, Marshall 6, Fitzgerald 4, Goodwin 10.
Field goals: 22/47. 3-pointers: 5/16 (Brown 2, Shaw 2, Arthur). Free throws: 9/13. Rebounds 30. Fouls: 17. Record: 13-3.
CALLOWAY — Garrison 19, Chapman 5, D. Hudgin 1, Z. Hudgin 4, Darnell 2, Ray 8.
Field goals: 15/37. 3-pointers: 2/9 (Chapman, Garrison). Free throws: 7/15. Rebounds: 22. Fouls: 12. Record: 6-9.
McCracken County's boys did not fare as well at Hopkinsville in a 64-60 loss. Noah Dumas was the lead Mustang with 21 points, followed by Ian McCure with 14 points and Brant Brower with 11. Hickman County lost to St. Mary in Clinton 58-49 despite 13 points from Jackson Midyett and 11 from Isaiah Pettit. Graves County's boys clinched the top seed in the Third District tournament with a 69-58 victory at Mayfield. Drew Thompson had 24 points for the Eagles alongside teammates John Ben Brown (16) and Mason Grant (15).
In the quarterfinals of the All "A" Classic, Murray collapsed in overtime and lost at Clinton County 70-56. In other boys games, Marshall County won at Carlisle County 70-56. Todd County Central won at Ballard Memorial 65-41. Caldwell County took care of Dawson Springs in Princeton 72-50.
GIRLS
Marshall 58, McLean 35 — At Calhoun, Marshall County limited McLean County to six points in each of the first two quarters to secure its 17th consecutive victory. Cayson Conner was the top Lady Marshal with 21 with Layne hitting three 3-pointers for half of her 18 points. Sophie Galloway picked up 10 points for Marshall as Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with 16 points.
——
Marshall County 19 5 18 16 — 58
McLean County 6 6 7 16 — 35
MARSHALL — Conner 21, Pea 18, Galloway 10, Jezik 5, Lovett 2, Northcott 2.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 6 (Pea 3, Conner 2, Jezik). Free throws: 10/20. Fouls: 10. Record: 17-1.
MCLEAN — Walker 16, Rush-Owen 8, McMahon 5, Blades 3, Patterson 2, Owens 1.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 1 (Owens). Free throws: 8/12. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-5.
In other girls games, Murray topped Christian County at home 54-39. Angela Gierhart led the Lady Tigers with 22 points followed by Alyssa Daughrity with 17 pionts while Makenzie Turley grabbed 10 rebounds. Hickman County had little trouble in Clinton against St. Mary with a 63-15 romp. Caldwell County fell at Madisonville-North Hopkins 70-62 in overtime.
