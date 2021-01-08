With two players sharing high-scoring honors, the Sandra Griffes-DeVoe era of Paducah Tilghman girls basketball got off to a roaring start with a 63-13 romp over Community Christian Academy at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Lady Tornado put this one out of reach by scoring the first 18 points over the first four minutes of the opening quarter. This run included back-to-back 3-pointers from Abigail Wurth. After Elizabeth Shaw finally got the Lady Warriors on the board with a basket, Tilghman closed the quarter with 12 more points for a commanding 30-2 edge.
Dasia Garland opened the second quarter by scoring the first eight points for the Lady Tornado. She finished the game with 16 points, which tied her for the team lead with Diamond Gray. Jaaliyah Biggers also had a big night for Tilghman with 11 points.
CCA could never get anything going with the Lady Tornado defense pressing the Lady Warriors into quick turnovers that turned rapidly into baskets. Lilli Clinard did open the second half by nailing a 3-pointer to the delight of the home crowd.
In the fourth, Kaelin Mallory would drain two more from long distance as she led CCA with those six points.
At 0-2, CCA will be looking for its first win on Saturday against St. Mary in the First Region All “A” Classic. Tilghman will try to improve to 2-0 overall and in the Second District when it travels to McCracken County to take on the Lady Mustangs on Tuesday.
Pad. Tilghman 30 15 12 6 — 63
Comm. Christian 2 1 4 6 — 13
TILGHMAN — Gray 16, Garland 16, Wurth 7, Minter 4, Webster 2, Shannon 3, Biggers 11, Smith 2, Reed 2.
Field goals: 24/55. 3-pointers: 3/11 (Wurth 2, Shannon). Free throws: 12/18. Fouls: 8. Record: 1-0.
CCA — Mallory 6, Clinard 3, Shaw 2, Cross 1, Saxton 1.
Field goals: 4/38. 3-pointers: 3/17 (Mallory 2, Clinard). Free throws: 2/6. Fouls: 13. Record: 0-2.
• McCracken County’s girls earned a 55-50 road victory at McLean County on Thursday night.
Head coach Scott Sivills earned his 400th career victory, as the Lady Mustangs improved to 1-1 this season.
No further details were available.
BOYS• McCracken 78, Ballard 30 — Noah Dumas and Ian Hart led the McCracken County onslaught that rolled past Ballard Memorial fairly quickly at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. Dumas controlled the inside as he topped the Mustangs with 15 points. Hart took charge outside the arc with four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points.
Jamfert Barber was the top Bomber with 12 points.
Ballard Mem. 2 15 5 8 — 30
McCrackn 22 18 20 18 — 78
BALLARD — Maki 2, English 4, Smith 6, Birney 2, Barber 12, Overstreet 5.
Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 3 (Barber, English). Free throws: 9/11. Record:0-2.
MCCRACKEN — Dumas 15, Allen 4, Bradley 2, Blackwell 4, Purvis 3, J. McCune 4, Tilford 3, Hart 14, Brower 6, Shaw 3, N. McCune 7, Whittis 5, Miller 2, Etherton 6.
Field goals: 31. 3-pointers: 8 (Hart 4, Allen, Shaw, Tilford, Whittis). Free throws: 8/11. Fouls: 11. Record: 2-0.
• Lyon 82, CCA 28 — Lyon County went 16-for-20 from the field in the first quarter and made each of its four 3-pointers to barrel past Community Christian Academy. Travis Perry led the Lyons’ rampage with 22 points, while Brady Shoulders hit four of his team’s seven treys on the night to finish with 14 points. Nick Whalin (13 points) and Gunnar Bingham (12) also came up strong for Lyon.
Tyson Winsett was the top Warrior with seven points.
Lyon Co. 36 23 13 10 — 82
Comm. Christ 3 6 13 6 — 28
LYON — Whalin 13, Perry 22, B. Shoulders 14, Bingham 12, J. Shoulders 6, Gilbert 5, Parkes 4, Harris 2, Reddick 2, Ray 2.
Field goals: 36/68. 3-pointers: 7/15 (B. Shoulders 4, Perry 2, Parkes). Free throws: 3/8. Fouls: 10. Record: 2-0.
CCA — Smith 6, Winsett 7, Kahnplaye 6, Paxton 3, Wilson 2, Harrison 2, Chappel 2.
Field goals: 12/51. 3-pointers: 1/25 (Smith). Free throws: 3/7. Fouls: 8. Record: 0-2.
