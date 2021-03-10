CALHOUN — Paducah Tilghman emerged from a brutal first half by hitting eight of its 11 3-pointers in the second half in cruising to a 48-27 victory over McLean County in boys high school basketball on Tuesday night.
The Tornado hit only three from behind the arc in the first half, but a strong defense kept the score 15-all at the half. Just after the third quarter, Tragen Arthur hit the first of Tilghman’s long distance goals in the third period and the guests never looked back.
Eli Brown got all of his game-high 18 points for the Tornado from long distance, while Arthur drained three on his way to 13 points. Travis Phillips led the Cougars with 10 points.
Paducah Tilghman 8 7 20 13 — 48
McLean County 10 5 7 5 — 27
TILGHMAN — Brown 18, Shaw 7, Parker 13, Marshall 2, Goodwin 8.
Field goals: 17/35. 3-pointers: 11/20 (Brown 6, Arthur 3, Goodwin, Shaw). Free throws: 3/7. Rebounds: 18. Fouls: 13. Record: 16-4.
MCLEAN — Phillips 10, Floyd 5, Durbin 2, Riley 1, Dame 4, Breckett 2, Hampton 3.
Field goals: 10/27. 3-pointers: 3/9 (Phillips 2, Floyd). Free throws: 4/7. Rebounds: 18. Fouls: 10. Record: 17-7.
• In other boys games Tuesday, Ballard Memorial snapped a 16-game losing skid with a 67-59 triumph over Dawson Springs in La Center. Eighth-grader Jace Birney had a double-double for the Bombers with 21 points and 10 rebounds, followed in scoring by Kame’ron English (17) and Jamison Smith (11). ... St. Mary pushed Trigg County to the brink in Cadiz before falling in double-overtime 72-70.
GIRLS
Fulton Co. 55, CCA 43 — Eighth-grader JaMesha Brown dominated the court as Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium with 32 points for Fulton County over Community Christian Academy. Down 14-7 after the first quarter, the Lady Warriors moved the ball around better in the second quarter to trail by only three at the half. CCA did not recover enough during the break as Fulton County wore their hosts down in the second half.
TaKyiah McNeal finished with 10 points for the Lady Pilots. Samantha Fraser (11 points) and Reagan Cross (10) topped the Lady Warriors.
Fulton County 14 13 16 12 — 55
Community Christian 7 17 13 6 — 43
FULTON CO. — Brown 32, McNeal 10, Davis 6, Scott 3, Murphy 2, Coulson 2.
Field goals: 20/48. 3-pointers: 0/2. Free throws: 15/28. Fouls: 9. Record: 4-9.
CCA — Fraser 11, Cross 10, Shaw 8, Rogers 7, Clinard 5, Holland 2.
Field goals: 15/43. 3-pointers: 7/25 (Fraser 3, Rogers 2, Clinard, Shaw). Free throws: 6/10. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 17. Record: 3-24.
Lyon 64, CFS 43 — Rose Smith put up 26 points and Calista Collins scored 12 as Lyon County roared past Christian Fellowship. Collins earned a double-double by grabbing 21 rebounds, including the 1,000th of her career.
Gracie Howard topped the Lady Eagles with 20 points, as Lillian Burnett got another double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Christian Fellowship 11 13 10 9 — 43
Lyon County 18 16 17 13 — 64
CFS — G. Howard 20, Burnett 13, Jackson 5, Warren 3, R. Howard 2.
LYON — Smith 26, Collins 12, Butler 7, Defew 6, Wynn 5, Matthews 4, Dykes 2, Holland 2.
• Elsewhere on the girls docket, Paducah Tilghman traveled to Morganfield and fell to Union County 69-37. ... Crittenden County won at Mayfield 58-51. ... Livingston Central was victorious at Dawson Springs 57-42.
