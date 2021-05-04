By Sun staff
HOPKINSVILLE — Tied 2-2 after the full seven innings, Caldwell County exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth to defeat University Heights Academy 7-2 in high school baseball action from Monday night.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the eighth with a hit batter, a walk and an error. Collin Whittington, brought two of those runners home with a pop single to left. Carter Whittington then reached base on an error with a runner tagged out at home. With two out and two on, Logan Smiley drilled a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall for the final three runs of the game. The Blazers got one runner on in their half of the eighth, but Deonte Wells struck out the other three batters to clinch victory.
Caldwell County 002 000 05 7 10 1
University Heights 200 000 0 2 6 2
WP: Holeman. LP: Welch.
2B: C-Carneyhan, VanHooser. 3B: none. HR: C-Smiley (2 on in 8th). Top hitters: C-Smiley 2-5 (3 RBI), Carneyhan 2-3 (RBI), Co. Whittington 1-4 (2 RBI), Ca. Whittington 2-4 (RBI). Records: Caldwell 6-7, UHA 5-14.
Lyon 10, Trigg 0
At Eddyville, Lyon County led off their halves of the first and third innings with solo homers that powered a five-inning win over Fifth District rival Trigg County.
Aidan Rush had the solo shot to left in the first while Christian O’Daniel cracked the homer to center in the third for the Lyons. In between those long balls, Lyon scored three runs on back-to-back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the first. Eli Baker had a two-RBI single in the fourth and Travis Yancy ended the contest on a two-RBI single in the fifth.
Trigg County 000 00 0 4 0
Lyon County 401 23 10 6 0
WP: Darnall. LP: Cunningham.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: L-O’Daniel (none on in 3rd), Rush (none on in 1st). Top hitters: L-Rush 2-3 (RBI), Yancy 1-3 (2 RBI), O’Daniel 2-2 (RBI), Baker 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 5-9, Lyon 12-3.
SOFTBALL
Caldwell 8, Union 5
At Morganfield, With its scheduled game in Graves County called, Caldwell County found a new opponent and scored four runs in the first inning at Union County. Harper Holeman and Brylee Butts hit back-to-back RBI doubles in that first frame for the Tigers with A.J. Hollowell leading the visitors with three hits. Hannah Carter and Jralee Roberson each got three hits as well for the Bravettes.
Caldwell County 400 202 0 8 11 0
Union County 000 220 1 5 12 1
WP: Stallins. LP: Coker.
2B: C-Butts, Holeman; U-Roberson 2, Meadows, Tackett. 3B: U-Carter. HR: none. Top hitters: C-A. Hollowell 3-4 (RBI), Felker 2-3 (RBI), Thompson 2-3; U-Carter 3-4, Meadows 2-4 (2 RBI), Roberson 3-4 (RBI), Tackett 2-4 (RBI). Records: Caldwell 7-8, Union 13-6.
Heath pitches no-no for Vikings
BARDWELL — Luke Heath tossed a full seven-inning no-hitter as St. Mary defeated Carlisle County 3-0 in Monday night high school baseball.
Heath struck out six against one walk while Blake Elder also fanned six from the mound for the Comets. Two Viking runs scored on errors in the fourth with Colin Hrdlicka getting the only RBI on a single in the sixth.
In softball action over in Eddyville, Lyon County routed Fifth District rival Trigg County 1-0 in five innings.
