On paper, it appeared Murray and Carlisle County might have themselves a close, hard-fought contest for the First Region All “A” baseball championship on Thursday night. The game was played at St. Mary, however, and the Tigers broke things wide open with eight runs in the third inning en route to a 15-0 triumph in four innings.
Murray got the only run it would need in the first when starting pitcher Nick Holcomb scored after Nathan Rogers hit into a fielder’s choice. With two out in the third, the Tigers got on a hot streak. Reese Wilson doubled to left to bring two runners in for a 3-0 edge. A single by Kyle Crady and an error on an Andrew Orr fly ball made it 5-0. It got further out of the Comets’ reach with two-RBI singles from both Carson Tucker and Kade Gibson for a 9-0 lead after three.
Tucker would blast a two-run double to right in the fourth to make it 12-0 following an RBI single from Caden Kelly. Needing three runs for a quicker mercy stoppage, Murray got them with an error on a Holcomb greounder, an RBI singled from Gibson and a bases-loaded walk to Austin Miller.
Holcomb held Carlisle to two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in the win. Tucker drove in three runs with his two hits while Gibson went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Carlisle County000 0 0 2 4
Murray108 6 15 12 1
WP: Holcomb. LP: Elder.
2B: M-Murray, Tucker, Wilson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Tucker 2-4 (4 RBI), Gibson 3-4 (2 RBI), Wilson 1-2 (2 RBI), Crady 2-3 (RBI). Records: Carlisle 7-4, Murray 6-5.
