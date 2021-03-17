PRINCETON — Caldwell County had the home-court advantage, but Madisonville-North Hopkins brought the scoring power and that helped the Maroons claim the boys basketball Seventh District championship with a 73-65 win on Tuesday night.
Kale Gaither had the biggest night for Madisonville (14-4) with 26 points, followed by teammates Zach Tow (15), Ashton Gaines (12) and Landon Cline (10). Tow pushed the Maroon lead up to 10 late with a dunk from the right side of the rim.
Jabrion Spikes scored 20 points to top the Tigers (8-15). Xavier Bumphus had 14 points for Caldwell, most of those off four 3-pointers he hit late to narrow the deficit. Tate VanHooser finished with 12 points in his final game at the Caldwell gym.
Spikes and VanHooser were named to the all-Tournament team along with Tiger teammate Tripp Branch.
