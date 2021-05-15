Murray 16, CCA 1 — At Murray, Kylie Chapman and Angela Gierhart combined on a three-inning no-hitter for Murray against Community Christian Academy. Chapman and Marlee Riddle each collected three hits and two RBI for the Tigers. Makenzie Turley smacked both a double and a triple for Murray.
–––
Community Christian 001 1 0 6
Murray 745 16 9 0
WP: Chapman. LP: Peeler.
2B: M-Gierhart, Latimer, Riddle, Turley. 3B: M-Turley, Wyatt. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Gierhart 2-3 (RBI), Tish 2-3, Dawson 2-3 (RBI), Turley 2-2 (2 RBI), Wyatt 2-3 (RBI), Latimer 2-3 (RBI), Riddle 3-3 (2 RBI), Burton 1-3 (2 RBI), Chapman 3-3 (2 RBI). Records: .
Calloway County at Huff Invitational — At Mortons Gap, Calloway County split its Saturday games at the Coach Jesse Huff Invitational. First, Reese Settle led an explosive offense with four RBI from two doubles and two singles in a 15-3 five inning win over Hopkins County Central. Adison Hicks and Attie Lax both got three hits and three RBI for the Lakers. Emerson Grogan notched nine strikeouts for the win. Baylen Young smacked a two-run homer in the fourth for the Storm.
Hicks kept the hits coming in the second game against Muhlenberg County with two triples as part of a 3-for-4 game. However, Jaycee Noffsinger also had three hits for the Mustangs which included a two-run homer to left in the fourth that made the difference in the 6-4 Muhlenberg triumph. Paige Kramer and Carson McReynolds both hit solo homers for Calloway.
–––
Calloway County 025 8 15 16 0
Hopkins Central 000 30 3 3 6
WP: E. Grogan. LP: Bryan.
2B: C-Settle 2, A. Lax, E. Grogan, Hicks, Stallings; H-Higgins. 3B: C-Kramer. HR: H-Young (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: C-Hicks 3-5 (3 RBI), E. Grogan 2-4, Settle 4-4 (3 RBI), Kramer 2-3 (2 RBI), A. Lax 3-4 (3 RBI); H-Young 1-2 (2 RBI).
–––
Calloway County 111 100 0 4 9 1
Muhlenberg County 310 200 x 6 9 0
WP: Rose. LP: Housden.
2B: C-Powers. 3B: C-Hicks 2; M-Noffsinger. HR: C-Kramer (none on in 2nd), McReynolds (none on in 4th); M-Noffsinger (none on in 2nd) (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: C-Hicks 3-4, McReynolds 2-3 (RBI); M-Noffsinger 3-4 (3 RBI), Pendley 2-3 (RBI), Rose 2-3 (RBI). Records: Calloway 18-8.
Marshall County Round Robin — At Draffenville, Marshall County had to settle for a split when it hosted a round robin with Henderson County and South Warren. First, the Marshals downed Henderson County 5-1 with Charley Pursley hitting a triple and stealing home for a score.
The second contest with South Warren was a back-and-forth affair. The Marshals scored twice in the first inning off an RBI single by Cayson Conner and a pop out by McKenzie Elkins. The Spartans battled back to tie it 2-2 in the sixth, then scored three runs in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win. Katie Walker and Hope White both had three hits for South Warren, who edged Henderson County 1-0 in the other game.
–––
Henderson County 000 100 0 1 7 2
Marshall County 200 102 x 5 7 0
WP: Darnall. LP: A, Kemp.
2B: H-K. Kemp. 3B: M-Pursley. HR: H-Hibbs (none on in 4th). Top hitters: H-K. Kemp 2-3; M-Piercefield 2-3. Records: .
–––
South Warren 010 001 03 5 13 2
Marshall County 200 000 01 3 12 0
WP: Ogden. LP: Darnall.
2B: S-Walker, Metcalfe; M-Elkins. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Metcalfe 2-5, Hudson 2-3, Walker 3-3 (RBI), White 3-4 (2 RBI); M-Pursley 2-4, Edwards 2-4, Jezik 3-4, Elkins 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Marshall 18-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.