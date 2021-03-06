MAYFIELD — After an even first half and a close third quarter, Mayfield collapsed in the fourth quarter against Murray on Friday night. The Cardinals managed just four points in the final period, while the Tigers roared to life with 23 in the same time for a 74-50 triumph.
Grant Whitaker led Murray with 21 points, seven of those in the third quarter where the visitors grabbed a five-point lead after the teams were tied at 33 at the half. Trey Boggess (15 points), Charqwan McCallister (14) and Zavion Carmen (12) also came on strong for the Tigers. Brajone Dabney was the top Cardinal with 12 points, followed by Nathan Watkins with 10.
Murray 20 13 18 23 — 74
Mayfield 18 15 13 4 — 50
MURRAY — Carmen 12, Boggess 15, McCallister 14, Whitaker 21, Watson 3, Taylor 6, English 3.
Field goals: 26. 3-pointers: 4 (Boggess, Taylor, Waston, Whitaker). Free throws: 18/29. Fouls: 15. Record: 13-7.
MAYFIELD — Kennemore 7, Dabney 12, Richards 5, Brooks 4, Stone 4, Watkins 10, Gammons 6, Fulton 2.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 3 (Watkins 2, Kennemore). Free throws: 9/22. Fouls: 19. Record: 10-7.
• In boys play Friday, Graves County recovered from its Thursday overtime loss to Fulton County with a 72-68 home victory over Henderson County. Drew Thompson was the top Eagle with 23 points, followed by Aydan Flint with 18 points and Mason Grant with 12. ... The Pilots kept going as well with an 81-59 home win over Hickman County. ... Calloway County defeated Trinity (Whitesville) 84-65 in Murray. ... Caldwell County fell 67-60 to Union County in Princeton.
On the girls’ side, Taylor Guess led the way with 26 points, but Crittenden County fell 80-54 to Bethlehem in the semifinals of the girls basketball All “A” Classic on Friday. Nahla Woodward added 11 points to the Lady Rocket totals, as Chandler Moss grabbed seven rebounds. Bethlehem will face Walton-Verona, a 56-18 winner over Berea in the championship game at 8 a.m. today. ... Marleigh Reynolds got 12 points for Trigg County in a 45-35 loss at Muhlenberg County. ... Webster County edged Lyon County 61-59 in Dixon. ... Mayfield rolled at St. Mary, 65-23.
