MURRAY — Calloway County may have been outhit by their archrivals from Murray on Wednesday, but it was fielding that cost the Tigers dearly in this Fourth District baseball showdown.
With runners on second and third with two out, Cadwell Turner hit a fly ball to second. Murray second baseman Caden Kelly, however, misplayed the ball and Karsen Starks scored from third to win it for the Lakers 4-3 in 14 innings.
The inclement weather of Tuesday delayed this game a day with both meetings between these crosstown rivals now on back-to-back. They ended up playing the equivalent of a high school doubleheader in one night.
Kyle Crady got the Tigers on the board first with a double to center in the top of the fourth that scored Carson Tucker from first. Calloway took its first lead in the fifth. With runners on first and second, Will Duncan hit a liner to left that scored Gage Bazzell with the tying run. Walks to Braden Pingel and Turner on full counts loaded the bases then scored Jayden Rollins with the go-ahead run and a 2-1 Laker lead.
Just when it appeared the game was heading for a quick end, Murray struck back in the sixth. Tucker went from benefitting from a bat to providing the big hit himself. After Kade Gibson singled to left with one out, Tucker smacked an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left for a 3-2 Murray lead.
Calloway would work the final run of the scheduled innings across in its half of the sixth. Colby White led off with a single and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Bazzell. After Rollins flew out, Starks singled to get White to third. With Jackson Chapman at the plate, Starks took off for second where Kelly committed an error. That let White race home with the tying run.
Bazzell had two of the Lakers’ six hits. Tucker went 3-for-6 for the Tigers with the two RBIs off the homer. Turner pitched middle relief and struck out 11 while Gibson finished with 10 strikeouts in the loss.
Murray 000 102 000 000 00 3 10 5
CallowayCounty 000 021 000 000 01 4 6 0
WP: Collie. LP: Gibson.
2B: M-Crady, Tucker. 3B: none. HR: M-Tucker (1 on in 6th). Top hitters: M-Gibson 2-6, Tucker 3-6 (2 RBI), Crady 2-6; C-Bazzell 2-3. Records: Murray 10-10, Calloway 11-7.
