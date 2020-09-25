GIRLS SOCCER
Olivia Bogaczyk and Hillary Hollowell each scored a goal and an assist, as McCracken County marked its senior night with a 6-0 romp over St. Mary. The Lady Mustangs outshot the Lady Vikings 19-1 with Alysa Thorn making the save in the second half. The game was played at Marquette Stadium instead of Mercy Health Field to accommodate social distancing.
Elsewhere, Marshall County spotted Calloway County the first goal before scoring three in a row in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win in the Second District. Hope Howard netted two of the goals for the Lady Marshals.
Lyon County defeated Crittenden County 6-1 for the second time in three days, this time in Marion. Leah Schroeder and Rose Smith each scored two goals for the Lady Lyons. ... Trigg County and Paducah Tilghman settled for a 2-2 tie at Jetton Field. ... Murray advanced in the All "A" Classic with a 4-2 win over University Heights Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
Dylan Deweese assisted on the first goal from Jaxon Miller, then nailed the penalty kick that proved to be the game-winner for McCracken County in a 6-1 decision over St. Mary at Marquette Stadium. Daniel Willett scored the lone Vikings goal.
Miguel Magana reached the hat trick with three goals for Hopkinsville in a 4-1 victory over Paducah Tilghman. ... Marshall County beat Calloway County 3-1 in Draffenville. ... Caldwell County and Trigg County played to a 3-3 tie in Cadiz.
VOLLEYBALL
Community Christian Academy got a tough first set at home against St. Mary and earned a 28-26, 25-11 and 25-15 victory. Olivia Carroll made 16 digs for the Warriors, while Kayli Stevens scored 14 assists and Elizabeth Shaw had 12 kills.
Paducah Tilghman pushed McCracken County in the second set but still fell 25-13, 25-21 and 25-18. For the Tornado, Bailey Schipp made seven digs, while she and Emily Shumaker each got five kills. Lexis Roof and Natalie Lansden each scored 12 assists and Jaaliyah Biggers got four blocks.
Carlisle County took its First District encounter with Fulton County 25-8, 25-10 and 25-5 in Bardwell. ... Ballard Memorial won 25-10, 25-20 and 25-17 at Calloway County. ... Marshall County stopped Graves County 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 in Mayfield. ... Christian County beat Trigg County 25-13, 25-14 and 25-11 in Cadiz.
