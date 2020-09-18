GIRLS SOCCER
Early in the second half, Ellie Carter broke free from two defenders and fired the ball into the back of the net for the only goal in Graves County’s 1-0 triumph over Marshall County in Mayfield. It is the first loss of the season for the Lady Marshals (3-1-1), the defending First Region champs. The Lady Eagles remain unbeaten at 5-0.
In other area matches, Paducah Tilghman downed Hopkins County Central 4-2 at Jetton Field. ... Crittenden County rolled past Union County 10-1 in Marion.
BOYS SOCCER
Marshall County (6-0) got all of its goals in the first half from Kiefer Court, William Lynch, Logan Davis and Eric Hicks for a 4-0 triumph at still-winless Graves County (0-3). It was the Marshals’ fifth shutout in six matches.
VOLLEYBALL
McCracken County took care of business in Marshall County with a 25-16, 25-13 and 25-7 victory. Jenna Henshaw made 11 kills for the Mustangs, while Jayda Harris added 10 kills as well as three assists. Bailey Bowland, Piper Mullinax and Patti Jo Wilson each served three aces.
Ballard Memorial ventured into Paducah and downed Community Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18. Izzy Meyers had 17 digs, 16 kills, nine assists and three aces for the Bombers. Morgan Blankenship scored 15 assists and Bailey Lee had 14 kills. KyLee Bodell made 16 digs.
In other area matches, Graves County dominated Third District rival Mayfield 25-11, 25-19 and 25-7. ... Hickman County downed St. Mary 25-10, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-20 in Clinton. ... Carlisle County welcomed Obion County Central from Tennessee and survived 25-18, 25-23, 22-25 and 28-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.