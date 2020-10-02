DRAFFENVILLE — Morgan Reese returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and Marshall County never looked back in a 54-0 victory over Ballard Memorial on Thursday.
Reese added another score on a 23-yard reception, as the Marshals (1-3) took a 13-0 lead early on their way to a 47-0 halftime advantage.
Landon Utley rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries and two scores. Garrett Parker and Kameron Bowerman also each scored a pair of TDs, as the Marshals gave Steve Etheridge his first coaching victory.
Logan Hargrove gained 34 yards on nine carries for the Bombers (0-4).
Marshall County 34 13 0 7 - 54
Ballard Memorial 0 0 0 0 - 0
SCORING
MC: Logan Reese 86 kickoff return (Talon Smothers kick) 7-0, 11:47, 1st
MC: Reese 23 pass from Quinn Smith (kick failed) 13-0, 9:23, 1st
MC: Garrett Parker 39 run (Smothers kick) 20-0, 6:53, 1st
MC: Kameron Bowerman 3 run (Smothers kick) 27-0, 5:18, 1st
MC: Parker 14 run (Smothers kick) 34-0, 1:43, 1st
MC: Bowerman 1 run (kick failed) 40-0, 11:11, 2nd
MC: Landon Utley 1 run (Smothers kick) 47-0, 1:31, 2nd
MC: Utley 8 run (Smothers kick) 54-0, 11:04, 4th
PASSING LEADERS
MC: Smith 1-2-23-0; BM: Hargrove 3-7-(-6)-0
RECEIVING LEADERS
MC: Reese 1-23.
RUSHING LEADERS
MC: Utley 13-101, Parker 4-77, Bowerman 4-16; BM: Hargrove 9-34, Buchanan 6-19, Riley 8-14.
GIRLS SOCCER
Amaya Wilkey survived a scramble in front of the net and scored the winning goal for McCracken County in a 2-1 win over Henry County in Paris, Tennessee. Hillary Hollowell intercepted a Lady Patriot pass 15 minutes into the second half to scored the first Lady Mustang goal.
Elsewhere, Rose Smith and Leah Schroeder each had a goal and an assist as Lyon County blanked Trigg County 3-0 in Eddyville. ... Paducah Tilghman had gone six games without losing before falling to Graves County 5-0 at Jetton Field. ... Calloway County made its way to Princeton and edged Caldwell County 4-3.
VOLLEYBALL
McCracken County hosted and dominated Community Christian Academy, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-8. ... In a rematch of the First Region All “A” championship contest, Ballard Memorial once again won a close one with Christian Fellowship, 25-10, 25-27, 25-7 and 25-23. ... Marshall County earned a big Fourth District win in Draffenville over Calloway County, 25-9, 25-7 and 25-16. ... Graves County got a crucial Third District at arch rival Mayfield, 25-8, 25-10 and 25-14. ... Caldwell County topped Fort Campbell 25-10, 25-13 and 25-14 in Princeton.
BOYS SOCCER
McCracken County built a 2-0 halftime lead at Henderson County off goals by Riley Skinner and Caleb Madison. However, the Colonels battled their way back in the second half and the teams settled for a 2-2 tie.
Elsewhere, St. Mary ended its regular season with a 4-1 win at Lyon County. ... Graves County just escaped Paducah Tilghman 2-1 at Jetton Field. ... Mayfield and Trigg County played to a 2-2 deadlock in Cadiz.
