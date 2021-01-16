• Noah Dumas got McCracken County within one point on a driving layup with 18 seconds left, but Darhyus Suggs hit four free throws after that as Evansville Harrison out of Indiana, defeated the Mustangs 52-47 during the Warrior Shootout in Evansville on Friday night.
• Isaac Hovekamp and Andrew Allen had big nights for Christian Fellowship with 24 and 21 points, respectively. However, the Eagles lost a close one to Thomas Nelson in Briensburg 73-27. Braden Smith was the lead General with 27 points, including five 3-pointers.
• Graves County’s girls spread the offense all around at the Eagles’ Nest with a 93-20 rout of Carruthersville, Missouri, in Mayfield. Avery Myatt led the Lady Eagles with 14 points and she was followed closely by Morgan Alexander with 13 and Carley Riley with 12 plus Neely Jackson and Conlee Spann with 11 apiece. Jackson produced most of her offense with three 3-pointers while Spann ruled the glass for Graves with six rebounds.
