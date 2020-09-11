LEXINGTON — After shooting a first-round 66 to lead the Clark’s Pump’N Shop Kentucky Amateur on Wednesday, Paducah’s Josh Rhodes had a rougher second round on Thursday. He is still in title contention going into today’s final round on the par-72 course at the Lexington Country Club.
Rhodes is tied for second with a two-day total of 137 after shooting 71 on Thursday. He shares that spot with Andy Roberts of Owensboro. Alex Goff, a native of Kings Mountain, N.C., who roomed with the late Cullan Brown of Eddyville at the University of Kentucky, leads the field with a 134.
Jay Nimmo of Benton is tied for 26th with a 149. Buddy Bryant, who grew up in Paducah and resides in Lexington, is tied for 31st with a 150. With this performance, Bryant has made the cut at this tournament in six different decades.
BOYS SOCCER
Caleb Madison lit it up for McCracken County with four goals in a 10-0 romp over Paducah Tilghman at Mercy Health Field. Riley Skinner had two goals and two assists, while Mustang teammate Hayes Parrish also made two assists.
Leading 2-0 at the half, Marshall County rolled 6-0 at Hopkinsville with second-half scores from Tyler Treas, William Lynch, Kian Court and Rush Robinson.
Trigg County traveled to Elkton and defeated Todd County Central 6-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
After assisting on two goals, Kelsey Crass got the hat trick for Marshall County with three goals in a 10-1 romp over Paducah Tilghman in Draffenville. Kallen Fuller also got three goals for the Lady Marshals, while Jen DeVore had a goal and two assists. Shelby Nickal netted the lone Lady Tornado goal.
SCORING
First half: M-Kallen Fuller (Mia Teague), M-Teague (Kelsey Crass), M-Fuller (Crass), T-Shelby Nickal, M-Crass (Jen DeVore), M-Crass.
Second half: M-Hope Howard, M-Peyton Lamb, M-Crass, M-Fuller (DeVore), M-DeVore.
STATISTICS
Saves: M-Parker Perry 1, Phoebe Ramsey 3; T-10; Shots: Marshall 35, Tilghman 5; Records: Marshall 2-0, Tilghman 0-2.
• In other area girls games, McCracken County went to Murray for its season opener and earned a 4-0 shutout, while Caldwell County went to Hopkinsville and dominated 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
After dropping the first set in La Center, Ballard Memorial roared back for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19 win over Marshall County. Izzy Myers had a big night for the Bombers with 20 assists, 20 digs, 14 kills and seven aces. Bailey Lee made 16 digs and 12 kills. Morgan Blankenship scored 12 assists. Melissa Dome also had 16 digs, while KyLee Bodell added 14.
Hickman County took care of First District foe Fulton County 25-8, 25-8 and 25-20 in Clinton. For the Falcons, Madison Dowdy made 11 kills, Jenna Moore scored 18 assists and Tori Browning had 21 digs. ... Carlisle County went to Fulton City and downed its First District opposition 25-18, 25-16 and 25-15. Hannah Draper scored 16 assists for the Comets, while Laney Shehorn made 13 digs.
Community Christian Academy earned its first win of the season 25-17, 25-12 and 25-19 at Second District rival St. Mary.
