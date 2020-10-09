VOLLEYBALL
In its last match before the State All “A” Tournament, Ballard Memorial split its first two sets at Marshall County (9-5) before staying undefeated with the 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-15 victory. Izzy Myers led the Bombers (18-0) with 18 kills and 19 assists. Morgan Blankenship also had 19 assists for Ballard, while Bailey Lee made 16 kills. Alyssa Dome got 20 digs and KyLee had 16 digs for the Bombers, who will face Pikeville at the State All “A” Tournament at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Elsewhere, Hickman County (7-5) split its opening sets with Mayfield (5-7) in Clinton before winning 25-19, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-22.
SOCCER
After a scoreless first half in Draffenville, Marshall County’s girls downed Madisonville-North Hopkins 3-1. Shayla Embry got the first goal about nine minutes after halftime for the Lady Maroons (4-6). The Lady Marshals (7-2) responded with unassisted scores from Anna Robertson, Kallen Fuller and Kelsey Crass.
Calloway County went to Bill Hale Field for a varsity doubleheader with Mayfield. The Lady Lakers (7-2) were victorious 9-0, while the boys played to a 1-1 tie. ... In other boys action, McCracken County (8-2) managed a 2-1 win at Warren Central. ... Hopkins County Central went to Cadiz and earned a 3-2 triumph over Trigg County. ... Lyon County blanked Todd County Central 2-0 in Eddyville.
