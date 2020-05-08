Kentucky’s hunters hope to give the gobblers a proper sendoff this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday is the fourth and final weekend of the regular Kentucky spring turkey season. The April 18-May 10 season is the last opportunity for taking any of the big birds until the archery season for either-sex turkeys opens the first Saturday in September.
Today and the closing weekend will allow hunters opportunities to add to a spring harvest total that rebounds from a slight downturn that for the past couple of years has reflected reduced success in the state’s turkey reproduction.
After the statewide spring turkey harvest topped 30,000 for seven of eight seasons from 2010 through 2017, it declined to 27,210 in 2018. Last year the harvest improved somewhat to 29,502.
Last year, following the third weekend of the gobbler season, Kentucky hunters had taken nearly 25,000 birds, and increase of almost 3,000 from that time of the slower 2018 season. However, this season, hunters had topped 27,000 through three weekends of the season.
Indications are that, before the weekend is over, the 2020 spring gobbler season will put the turkey harvest back into the range of the generous average to which hunters had become accustomed.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers had suggested before the beginning of the current season that a larger crop of 2-year-old turkey gobblers — the proceeds of a stronger surviving class of poults from the 2018 nesting season — could improve hunter success this year.
Turkey hunting regulations are unchanged this year. Those include a bag limit of two male or bearded turkeys per hunter for spring hunting. No more than a single turkey can be taken in any one day of hunting.
• Feathers give way to amphibians and fur with hunting seasons to come next week.
Kentucky’s annual bullfrog-taking season starts at noon next Friday, May 15. Frogging festivities may continue through Oct. 31, providing a 5½-month window of opportunity to harvest the croakers.
Unchanged from past seasons, there is a limit of 15 on bullfrogs per “day,” calculated from noon until noon. In practical terms, a day of bullfrog hunting is a night, most frogging taking place during hours of darkness. The possession limit after two or more days/nights of hunting is 30.
Froggers use a variety of methods to take the amphibians in and around Kentucky wetlands, ponds, lakes and streams. The tactics and gear used determine the license required to make it legal.
Those who hunt frogs with a gun or archery equipment should have a valid hunting license. If someone uses an old method of pole and line to tempt bullfrogs to strike at lures or bait, a fishing license is required.
Many frog seekers use gigs, and some eschew equipment and simply sneak close and grab bullfrogs by hand. Those gigging or grabbing frogs can be legal with either a hunting or fishing license, according to Kentucky regulations.
Saturday of next week brings the start of the spring squirrel hunting season. May 16-June 19 is a bonus hunting period that takes advantage of the spring bulge in the squirrel population — young squirrels, the results of winter breeding, leaving nests and joining the at-large squirrel population.
The spring squirrel hunting period is one that draws light participation from the hunting community. For those that do take advantage, it is a rare small game opportunity apart from the conventional late summer-winter season.
• The Land Between the Lakes turkey hunting — this year fully non-quota hunting — concluded with success for a good number of gobbler seekers.
U.S. Forest Service managers of the federal recreation area for 2020 offered open hunting during an April 18-May 1 season in both the Kentucky and Tennessee sections. The longer open hunting season was a trial and alternative to quota hunts for those drawn by computer lottery and a subsequent period of open, non-quota hunting.
Hunters reported taking an even 50 gobblers in the Kentucky portion of the LBL during the two-week season. Hunters in the Tennessee section of the federal area reported taking 47 birds during the season there.
• With Land Between the Lakes campground closures still in effect as precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, managers note that some of the areas remain open for use of boat ramps and to shoreline fishing despite the camping restriction.
Launching of boats and fishing from the bank is presently permitted at Birmingham Ferry Campground, Demumbers Bay Camping Area, Cravens Bay Campground, Fenton Day Use Area and Campground, Neville Bay Camping Area and Boswell Landing Campground.
Social distancing is still strongly recommended. That doesn’t mean people can’t commune with fish, however.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
