Louisville scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat visiting Murray State 8-3 on Tuesday.
Murray State kept the 10th-ranked Cardinals off the board except for two innings. Louisville scored five runs on five hits and two errors in the second and sealed the game in the seventh with a three-run home run.
Seth Gardner got his first career hit as a Racer, a solo homer to left in the third inning, while teammate Brock Anderson was 2-for-5 with two singles.
Murray State 111 000 000 — 3 5 3
Louisville 500 000 50x — 5 11 2
Vernon, Fender (2), Gorczyca (2), Jones (3), Whaley (5), Holden (8) and Crump; Seed, Kuehner (2), Phillips (6), Webster (7), Corbett (9) and Davis.
WP: Kuehner (1-1). LP: Vernon (0-1)
2B: L-Knapczyk. 3B: none. HR: M-Gardner (none on in 3rd), L-Bowman (2 on in 7th). Top hitters: L-Bowman 2-3 (4 RBI), Leonard 2-3 (RBI), Knapczyk 3-4 (RBI); M-Anderson 2-5. Records: MSU 5-7, Louisville 8-4.
