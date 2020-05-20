A look at past Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Vaesha Watson will be going for her fifth consecutive 100-meter dash win on the state level as Paducah Tilghman’s girls track team won the Class 2A First Region track title at McRight Field. ... Paducah Tilghman also took care of St. Mary on both diamonds in the Second District tournament. Will Thompson drove in three runs with three hits in the five-inning, 10-0 baseball victory. ... Chesleigh Pugh allowed just three hits and four walks while striking out 10 in an 8-1 softball win.
2015 — Dwayne Wall retired as Paducah Tilghman athletic director after seven years. Kris Durfee, a teacher and cross-country coach at McCracken County, will replace him. ... Despite an 8-19 record, Calloway County baseball survived to win the Fourth District championship with a 3-1 win at Marshall County. The Lakers scored the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning off a sacrifice fly by Bryce Orr and a suicide squeeze bunt from Austin Anderson.
2010 — Going into the semifinal round, Lone Oak has already clinched the boys First Region tennis title, with Andrew Croft and Bobby Kaltenbach in the singles semis along with two doubles teams.
2005 — Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry fired a two-round record of 128 to lead the field by three strokes at the Colonial Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. ... St. Mary topped Heath twice on the diamonds. Sam Howard doubled two runs home in the sixth inning of a 5-3 baseball win. ... Angela Roof struck out seven as St. Mary got all of its runs in the first inning of a 4-1 softball win over the Lady Pirates.
2000 — Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor won her fifth consecutive First Region tennis championship with a 6-4, 6-2 win over teammate Liz Conyer. The Lady Flash also took the team title as the duo of Terin Roof and Amanda Buckman shocked their top-seeded junior teammates Emily Lichtenberg and Cassie Skaggs 6-3, 6-7 and 6-3. ... Paducah Tilghman got a split in the boys titles with Justin Little falling to Mayfield’s Jay Clark 6-4, 6-1 in singles, while the pair of Rob Gould and Todd Crawford downed teammates Hank Dallam and Tim Atkinson 6-1, 6-1.
1995 — Reidland eighth-grader Jackie Trail won the First Region girls singles tennis title 6-0, 6-0 over Lone Oak sixth-grader Sarah Suitor. ... Paducah Tilghman placed second at the Class 2A First Region track meet, as Joshua Ellis qualified for state in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. On the girls’ side, Tilghman’s Danielle Carruthers won the 100 and Lone Oak’s Kelly Crawford took the shot put.
1990 — Kenny Perry and Russ Cochran both finished the Colonial Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, with totals of 278 — good for a $22,000 payday. ... In golf closer to home, Paducah’s Wayne Ramey shot an even-par 144 over both rounds to win his first Tot Waldon State Farm Invitational at the Ballard County Country Club.
1985 — Tom Pandolfi is stepping down after six seasons as the Lone Oak football coach.
1975 — Keith Inman was 3-for-3 as Marshall County held off a late Caldwell County rally for a 6-5 win at the First Region baseball tournament at Fort Campbell.
1970 — Barney Adams, David Phelps and Don Bock each had two hits as Paducah Tilghman defeated Murray 8-4 in the opening round of the Paducah Region baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium.
