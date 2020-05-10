2019 — McCracken County baseball coach Geno Miler was appointed Activities Director at the high school. Paducah Tilghman’s DaRoyce Flemmons set a new school record in the discus throw at the Area 1 Track and Field Championships. Flemmons’ toss of 171’10’’ is also the longest in the state this season. Former Graves County basketball star Chris Vogt announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Northern Kentucky University. On the diamond, Justin West threw a one-hitter as Paducah Tilghman won 2-1 at Christian County.Truman Davis got three hits and Ian Fry smacked a two-run homer as Carlisle County rallied late to win 8-1 at St. Mary.
2015 — Brock Downey cleared the bases with a fourth inning double that was part of a seven-run spurt that lift Murray State over Eastern Kentucky 13-10 in OVC baseball action on MSU’s Senior Day.
2010 — The coaching carousel of girls basketball made a couple of moves — Billie Prince was named head coach at Ballard Memorial while Mary Beth Evers left the helm at Community Christian Academy. In baseball action, Todd Adams pitched his first career no-hitter and blasted a two-run homer as Ballard Memorial downed Paducah Tilghman 10-0. Tanner Cook and Seth Wyatt both went 2-for-3 with two RBI as Heath handled Calloway County 6-2.
2005 — Joe Pannunzio was reinstated as Murray State football coach after new athletic director Allen Ward outlined stricter guidelines for student-athletes following the arrest of a current player and former teammate on drug and firearm possession charges. On the diamond, Heath bounced back from losing the championship game of the State All “A” classic with a 9-2 win over Livingston Central. Brandon Austin went 3-for-4 and Daniel Webb slugged a two-run homer. Gabriel Shaw and Eric Roof combined on a one-hitter and Martin Wurth added a three-run homer a St. Mary blanked Community Christian 9-0. Bryan Cruse smashed a two-run homer as Graves County beat Reidland 12-7.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman baseball dominated wherever it played. First, the Tornado completed a suspended game home game with a 10-0 win over Heath. Then, it was off to Ballard Memorial, where Curtis Pitt and Shane McIntosh each provided a two-RBI singled in an 11-3 victory over the Bombers. Jon Ross Shelton doubled twice for Graves County in its 11-1 triumph at St. Mary.
1995 — Paduchans Bob Haugh and Joe Shane were part of Team Columbia Sportswear in the Eco-Challenge in Utah. Haugh survived the full 10 days while Shane was out after three following a 75-mile desert run. After being released by the Philadelphia Phillies, Calloway County alum Sam Taylor has singed with the Salinas Peppers of the Western league. Meanwhile, former St. Mary star Joe hall was activated by the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate in Toledo. A bases-loaded single from Daniel Adams and a sacrifice fly from Lee Peeler helped Reidland baseball earn its 20th win of the season 10-3 over St. Mary. Bobby Clifton’s two-RBI single lifted Paducah Tilghman over Mayfield 7-4. An RBI single by Sam Arnett was all Calloway County would need to stop Lone Oak 2-0. In softball, a solo homer from Laura Wright was the highlight of Marshall County’s 5-3 and 5-1 sweep of Paducah Tilghman. Jessie Ballowe fanned 11 as Lone Oak defeated Mayfield 12-4.
1990 — Cindy Hooker’s two-RBI triple in the seventh won it for Lone Oak softball 3-2 over Paducah Tilghman at the First District tournament. In high school baseball, Allen Rayburn and Joey Bazzell both homered to lift Murray over Lone Oak 5-4. On the college scene, Murray State downed SEMO 8-1 as Kirk Reuter struck out 14. Despite pitcher Rick White retiring 21 consecutive batters, PCC lost to Roane State 8-4 in the opener of the National Junior College Athletic Association baseball tournament in Harriman, Tennessee.
1980 — Union County edged Paducah Tilghman 59-50 for the Class 2A regional track title at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. “Choo Choo” Lee won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes for the Tornado. The Lady Tornado dominated the field of teams to win the girls’ meet with Jennifer Johnson winning the mile and the 800 meters plus Latonya Jones taking the 200 and 400 meter dashes. In baseball, St. Mary finally won the First District baseball championship with a 22-11 win over Paducah Tilghman took over 3.5 hours to play at Brooks Stadium. Eric Rust went 4-for-5 with five RBI for the Vikings.
1975 — Lone Oak baseball ended its regular season with a 6-3 and 8-0 sweep at Murray. Ronnie Beaton kept the Tigers to four hits in the opener while Steve Atherton went 3-for-3 in the nightcap. Paducah Tilghman stayed home and swept a doubleheader with Henderson County 4-1 and 3-2. Rodney Cash allowed just four hits in the opener and Adam Silvey’s sacrifice fly in the seventh scored the winning run in the nightcap. Lone Oak blanked Hickman County 7-0 behind a four-hitter from Kent Canter. Don Kizer set a new school record in the 180-yard hurdles as Paducah Tilghman dominated the Class 2A regional track meet at Roy Stewart Stadium.
1970 — The Boston Bruins completed their Stanley Cup Finals sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 4-3 win overtime. Bobby Orr score the game-winner and leapt for joy in an image now immortalized in a statue outside TF Harden, the Bruins’ current home arena.
