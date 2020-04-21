2019 — Grant Godwin drove in three runs and Jacob Ehling had a two-RBI single as McCracken County handled Daviess County 9-1. Ian Fry scored off a Truman Davis pop fly for the only run in Carlisle County's 1-0 victory over Calloway County. ... Morgan Cruce is bringing a faster pace to spring practices as the new Graves County football coach.
2015 — McCracken County solidified its top spot in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association rankings with a 15-0 drubbing of Calloway County in five innings. Jenny Chapman struck out 10 in pitching a perfect game for the Mustangs.
2010 — St. Mary avenged a 17-0 loss the day before to Graves County on its home field with a 7-6 win at Mayfield. Viking catcher Jared Thweatt gunned down one attempted second base thief and shortstop Nick Thompson got the force on another runner to second in the seventh to secure the win.
2005 — The Kitty League, which eventually became the current Ohio Valley League, formed with these four cities: Fulton, Farmington and Sikeston in Missouri plus Union City in Tennessee. ... In softball, St. Mary pitcher Angela Roof struck 11 Ballard Memorial batters, but the Bombers fired back by scoring all of their runs in the seventh inning of a 5-3 triumph. Brittney Steffen was 3-for-3 as Heath doubled up Paducah Tilghman 10-5. Jayla White drove in two runs with two hits as Reidland downed Murray 5-1. ... In baseball, Andy Ford had three hits and three RBI in Lone Oak's 10-5 win at St. Mary. Brandon Austin also had three hits and three RBI as Heath dominated Murray 14-5.
2000 — Geoffrey Kirksey smacked the solo walk-off homer in the eighth inning of Reidland's 10-9 win over Paducah Tilghman. The Yarbroughs made the difference as Lone Oak crushed Heath 12-5. Shawn blasted a three-run homer, while Quentin struck out 11 Pirates for the win.
1995 — Jeremy Taylor singled Ryan Bivin home with the winning run as Lone Oak handed Murray its first loss of the baseball season, 4-3. Heath took another close one, 3-2 at Calloway County, when Kyle Wellington scored the winning run after a pickoff attempt at second sailed into left field. ... In softball, Kathy Murphy homered and tripled for Lone Oak in a 16-4 romp over St. Mary.
1990 — Heath's Susan Futrell signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Bethel College in McKenzie, Tenn.
1985 — Marshall County's Rona Poe and Melissa Edwards made the Kentucky All-Star basketball team, which will play a two-game series against the Indiana All-Stars.
1980 — St. Mary and Lone Oak both beat Mayfield in baseball action. Howard Quigley and Wally Wurth both smacked two-run homers for the Vikings in an 11-1 romp in six innings. Wes Hagan scored the winning run in the nightcap of an 11-inning 7-6 triumph for the Purple Flash. ... Mark Knecht allowed just three hits as Reidland blanked Farmington 3-0.
1975 — St. Mary's Gene Roof struck out 12 as he no-hit Carlisle County 17-0. ... Tony Hayden singled the winning run home for Reidland in an 8-7 decision over Lone Oak. ... Bill Walden's RBI-triple produced the only run in Paducah Tilghman's 1-0 win over Mayfield. ... Tom Fletcher homered in the seventh to lift Heath over Marshall County 6-5.
1970 — Ricky Lamkin slugged a bases-loaded double to crack a 2-2 tie and give Mayfield a 4-2 win over Paducah Tilghman. ... Ron Allcock drove in the lone run on a sacrifice fly in Heath's 1-0 win over Ballard Memorial in eight innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.