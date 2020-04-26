Compiled by Jon Futrell
2019 — Eric Riffe went 3-for-4 with four RBI as Paducah Tilghman crushed Marshall County 11-1 in six innings of baseball at Brooks Stadium. St. Mary pitcher Billy Johnston doubled to center in the third to score Jack Bell with the only run in a 1-0 win at Carlisle County. Rosie Minter’s two-RBI double in the seventh put Paducah Tilghman on top for good at Union County in a 6-2 final. After just two seasons, Wyatt Foust stepped down as the Murray girls basketball coach; having led the Lady Tigers to two First Region crowns and an All “A” state title.
2015 — Mike Phillips, one of Kentucky’s “Twin Towers” on its 1978 NCAA basketball championship team, died following a fall in his Madisonville home. He was 59. With rain leaving just one playable field in Owensboro, Murray was eliminated from the All “A” State softball tournament since there was only time for two semifinals and a championship game. Murray State softball celebrated its Senior Day with a 5-2 win over Austin Peay. Cheyanne Gaskey allowed just five hits and fanned seven for the win. McCracken County’s girls tennis team won its own invitational with a 5-0 win over Louisville Manual; highlighted by a 6-0, 6-3 win for Michelle McKamey over Sarah Steerman.
2010 — Seth English and Eric Wynn each drove in three runs as Reidland baseball handled Lone Oak 10-2. Dylan Klinghammer and Micah Chessor provided the only Greyhound runs with solo homers. After the first day of the OVC Men’s Golf tournament at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee, Murray State leads UT Martin by eight shots while Cameron Carrico is tied for the lead. Jonathan Toews scored on a power play in the first period as Chicago eliminated Nashville from the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-3 win in Nashville.
2005 — With a cold drizzle coming down, Heath’s softball bats warmed up and stopped Reidland 7-1. Ashley Simmons bunted to start a string of five consecutive hits that scored four runs in the third inning for the Pirates. In baseball, Brandon Austin collected three hits and Daniel Webb smacked a three-run homer as Heath doubled up Lone Oak 12-6. Chad Edwards struck out 11 Paducah Tilghman batters in a 6-1 win for Reidland.
2000 — With a third of the PGA season in the books, Paducah’s Russ Cochran is 63rd on the money list after a pair of top-10 finishes in his first five events. Ballard Memorial swept Third District rival Mayfield on the high school diamonds. Matt Bean struck out 14 Cardinals in the Bombers’ 7-4 baseball win. Emily Story fanned 21 batters over eight innings as Joy White grounded out to score Kelenna DeFrietas with the only run of a 1-0 Ballard victory. Massac County twin brothers Marc and Matt Glass signed letters-of-intent to play baseball for Union University in Tennessee.
1995 — Paducah’s Steve Finley is adapting nicely to the West Coast surroundings of the San Diego Padres after four years as a Houston Astro. In local action, Heath scored four runs in the sixth inning and reliever Jason Hammonds held of a Lone Oak rally in the seventh for the 7-6 win. In softball, Lindsey Scheer bunted in the tying run and Holly Wurth bunted the winning run home in St. Mary’s wild 13-12 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1990 — Reidland baseball scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and needed them all to hold off Marshall County 17-12 in Draffenville. Kevin Washam had three hits and four RBI for the Greyhounds. Billy Jack Hasking, Germaine Hunter and Norman Mason each homered in Paducah Tilghman’s 11-1 triumph at Ballard Memorial. On the softball side, Heath swept a doubleheader with Reidland. Jody Griffes drove in four runs in the 21-6 opener while Susan Futrell got three RBI in the 5-1 nightcap. Leslie Larrison drove three home in Lone Oak’s 12-0 win over Ballard Memorial, who salvaged a doubleheader slit by winning the second game 7-4.
1980 — Mike Shields, a former cross-country harrier at St. Mary, won the men’s division of the second Paducah Marathon in 2:50.26 while Joyce Reed, competing in her first-ever marathon, won the women’s division in 3:41.18. After beating Murray 3-1 the previous day with David Lambert winning his first decision of the season, Paducah Tilghman lost to Owensboro Senior 8-3 in a game called by rain after five innings. St. Mary got homers from Howard Quigley, Dennis Quigley and Kenny Smith in a 13-6 win over Lone Oak, who had round-trippers from Wes Hagan and David Dodd.
1975 — Reidland swept a doubleheader with Caldwell County at Brooks Stadium to extend its winning streak to seven. Bily Eicholtz only gave up four hits in the 8-0 opener while Keith Vasseur singled two runs home in the 5-2 finale. St. Mary sand Heath split a doubleheader on the Pirates’ field. David Vinson smashed a three-run homer as the Vikings took the opener 11-0. Heath won the nightcap 3-2 with Donnie Morehead scoring the go-ahead run off a St. Mary error in the sixth. The Paducah Tilghman girls track team of Lynn Maxwell, Lucille Morris, Leola Greer and Jshonette Meade won the 880-meter relay at the Becky Boone Relays in Richmond. Timmy Lambert shot par for the course at Calvert City Country Club with a 72 to lead Paducah Tilghman to victory at the Marshall County Invitational Golf Tournament.
1970 — New York grabbed a 3-2 lead in their ABA playoff series following a 127-12 win in Kentucky. Billy Melchionni led the Nets with 39 points while Gene Moore (29 points) and Jim Ligon (25) provided most of the Colonels’ offense. In hockey, Pittsburgh evened its Stanley Cup semifinal series with a 2-1 win over St. Louis. Andre Boudrias had the lone goal for the Blues.
