2019 — Eddyville’s Cullan Brown, currently golfing for the University of Kentucky, received a sponsor’s exemption to play in the PGA Barbasol Championship at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.
2015 — Over 20 years after starring for the Calloway County girls basketball team as guard Valerie Shelton, Valerie Waller is replacing new McCracken girls coach Scott Sivills as the Lady Laker basketball coach. ... With running back Trajon Bright powering a young offensive line, Mayfield football is ready to dominate upon its return to Class 2A.
2010 — Middle Tennessee State has produced the last three winners of the Pepsi/Super Valu Irvin Cobb Championship’s amateur division at Paxton Park. Defending champ Jason Millard and new student Sammy Thompson from St. Mary are hoping to continue this recent tradition. ... Larry Helfin has been busy getting his namesake tennis center ready for the upcoming Paducah Sun Juniors Tennis Tournament.
2005 — A team featuring Jeremy Grantham, Joey Griffin, Greg Ford and Mark Moore carded a 59 to win the pro-am championship at the Pepsi/Super Valu Irvin Cobb Golf Tournament at Paxton Park. Along the way, former Paducah Tilghman golfer Buddy Bryant, now of Lexington, made a hole-in-one.
2000 — Only 11 pros broke par during the opening round of the Pepsi Irvin Cobb Championships. Colby Robertson of Poplar Bluff, Mo., is leading the way with a 68, while a quartet of golfers led by Matt Armstrong of Metropolis, is tied for second at 69. On the amateur side, Bobby Godwin, Buddy Bryant, Ron Overton and Mickey Brockwell shared the lead with 68s. ... Jimmy Burwell beat out John Tindel to win the Late Model Final at Paducah International Raceway. ... At the Kentucky Junior Amateur Golf Championships in Fort Knox, St. Mary’s Peter Zellmer was sixth overall among the boys, while Nikki Orazine of West Paducah was eighth overall among the girls.
1995 — With a 67, Jim Meeks of Florence, Ala., holds a one stroke lead over locals Mike Shelbourne and Jim Brown among the amateurs at the Irvin Cobb Championships. Joel Padfield of Evansville, Ind., is topping the pros with a 64. ... Jenny Throgmorton of Paducah won the girls 14-15 group at the Kentucky Junior Amateur golf championship at Persimmon Ridge in Louisville. ... Reidland’s Jackie Trail was part of the Southern Tennis Association junior team that won the USTA 16 Intersectional Team Championship in Shreveport, La.
1990 — Jimmy Brown fired an outstanding second round 67 to win his sixth Rolling Hills Invitational. ... Vicki Fort and Ed Hely of Paducah won the Miller Memorial Couples Scramble in Murray with a total of 134. ... Paducah Post 31 downed a pair of Missouri teams at Brooks Stadium. Michael Benton got things going quickly with a two-run homer in the first inning of a 14-4 win over Hannibal. Todd Hicks allowed just five hits in the nightcap, a 3-2 win over Festus.
1985 — Todd Cooper bashed a grand slam that keyed a seven-run fourth inning in a 16-4 win for Paducah Post 31 over Sikeston, Mo., at Brooks Stadium.
1980 — WPSD-TV, through sports director Frank Morock, will provide live coverage of the Irvin Cobb Golf Championships at Paxton Park.
1970 — Dr. Glenn Noss of Paducah shot 77 to fall nine strokes off the pace at the National Lefthanded Golfers Tournament in Montgomery, Ala. ... David Phelps allowed only three hits as Paducah Post 31 dominated 17-2 at Mayfield. ... Eleanor Griffin won medalist honors in the championship flight during Ladies Day at Paxton Park.
