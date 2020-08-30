On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Elijah Wheat threw two touchdowns passes in the second quarter to give McCracken County football the early lead at home. However, Bowling Green got three touchdowns from Javeius Bunton after that and rolled to a 42-14 victory. Hunter Utley completed two touchdown passes to Tommy Waldrop as Murray rolled past Calloway County 40-7 at Stewart Stadium. Jayden Stinson threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns as Mayfield edged Hopkinsville 27-22.
2015 — Murray State women’s soccer went over the .500 mark with a 3-2 win at Arkansas State. Harriet Withers scored on an open net with under 11 minutes to go for the Racers’ game-winner. Brady Wetherington scored the second goal and assisted on the fourth as Graves County boys soccer got past Warren Central 4-3 at the Murray Tiger Classic.
2010 — In the AP high school football polls, Mayfield leads 1A while Murray is fourth in 2A, Paducah Tilghman is fourth in 3A and Lone Oak is third in 4A. The Flash also excelled in boys soccer as Craig Green and Colin Marshall each scored two goals in a 7-4 victory over Christian County. Landon Meadows made nine saves for Community Christian Academy in a 2-0 loss at Graves County. In girls soccer, McKenzi Bell made 10 saves for Paducah Tilghman in a 3-0 loss to Mayfield.
2005 — Murray State football coach Joe Pannunzio would not release the names of three players suspended indefinitely following two separate weekend “incidents”. Jennifer Franklin made eight kills for Paducah Tilghman in a 25-18, 18-25 and 25-23 victory over Lone Oak.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman won a three-team boys golf meet at Mayfield Country Club over Mayfield and St. Mary. Eighth-grader Chris Griffin medaled for the Tornado with a 33 while Ryan Cochran shot 37 for the Vikings.
1995 — Chris Hicks, who coached Reidland to First Region baseball championships in 1991 and 1992, is returning to that job after a one year absence. Boys and girls golf teams from Heath finished second at a four-team golf meet in Metropolis, Illinois, with Lady Pirate Jenny Throgmorton earning medalist honors with a 38.
1990 — Adam Beth netted all the goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 4-1 boys soccer win over Lone Oak. David Chalke scored three goals and Robert Stewart added two as Reidland dominated 8-0 at Caldwell County. Eric Baker scored the first and final goal for St. Mary in a 3-0 victory over Heath. Steve Millizer and Kevin Stewart were promoted to sports editor and assistant sports editor, respectively, at The Paducah Sun.
1980 — Murray’s Mel Purcell was stopped in the third round of the U.S. Open, but not before he tested Frenchman Yannick Noah 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4. Paducah’s Jimmy Brown, Bob Cronin and Mike Shelbourne share the lead at 70 after the opening round of the Ballard County Invitational in La Center.
1975 — Down 24-7 in the third quarter, Heath rallied behind the running of Daryl Tilford and the combo of quarterback Terry Fletcher and receiver Ardele Nance to come-from-behind for the 27-24 upset triumph at Mayfield. Danny Hodges scored on a 40-yard fumble recovery and a short run as Crittenden County edged Lone Oak 19-12. Reidland picked up its first shutout in three years 22-0 at Marshall County with two touchdowns from Tony Hayden.
1970 — Murray State’s Tommy Whittemore shot a two-round total of 148 to win the first Paducah City Medal Golf Championship played at E. J. Paxton Park. Charlie Ellis homered three times as Omer’s Boys of Shelbyville defeated Jiffy’s Club of Louisville 24-16 to win the regional slow-pitch softball title in Mayfield.
