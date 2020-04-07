A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2016 — Ryan Garner and Cole Womack both doubled twice and drove in three runs as McCracken County baseball stayed unbeaten with a 9-3 win over Alexander, Ga., at the Beach Blast in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
2010 — New Murray State football coach Chris Hatcher is emphasizing speed in his first team workouts.
2005 — Kentucky’s Kelenna Azubuike signed with an agent, confirming he would forgo his senior season for the NBA Draft. ... Lone Oak outfielder Micah Walker signed with Shawnee Community College.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman graduate Billy Jack Haskins, who was Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1992, left his job as a Paducah stockbroker to become a graduate assistant at Kent University. ... Reidland’s Justin Hodge drove in three runs with a double and a solo homer in a 6-4 over 16th-ranked Christian County.
1995 — Reidland softball blasted Lyon County 16-0 in Eddyville as Jennifer Wren struck out six in the three-inning no-hitter.
1980 — Ron Greene and Mark Gottfried could both be gone soon from Murray State, as Greene interviewed for the head basketball coaching job at Purdue and Gottfried was mentioned for the top job in Arizona football. ... In high school baseball, Paducah Tilghman’s David Lambert singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to beat Lone Oak, 7-6.
1960 — Jason Anderson smacked a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning as Reidland topped Heath, 7-3.
1950 — More than 60 hopefuls made their way to Paducah to try out for the Kitty League Chiefs. Manager Walter De Freitas expects that number to top 100 over the weekend.
