2019 — For the first time this century, juniors were named Player of the Year on both the boys and girls All-Purchase basketball teams. McCracken County’s Jackson Sivills and Calloway County’s Charlee Settle are the juniors deemed worth of these honors. ... Marshall’s Gracey Murt and McCracken’s Ashely Murt and named softball Co-Players of the Week for helping their teams to 4-0 starts.
2015 — Kentucky kept its hopes for a perfect record alive with a 78-39 thrashing of West Virginia in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Cleveland. Louisville also reached the Elite Eight with a 75-65 win over North Carolina State in Syracuse. ... Closer to home, Steve Prohm inked a four-year deal to remain the men’s head basketball coach at Murray State with an automatic one-year extension for 2020.
2010 — Kentucky fell short of the Final Four with a 73-66 loss to West Virginia in Syracuse. ... It is estimated that Murray State earned $2.6 million for the OVC by reaching the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
2005 — After two overtimes, Kentucky fell 94-88 to Michigan State in an Elite Eight game in Austin, Texas. The Wildcats erased an eight-point deficit late in regulation on the strength of its 3-point shooting. Randolph Morris led UK with 20 points, followed by Chuck Hayes with 16 and Patrick Sparks with 15.
2000 — On the high school diamonds, Marshall County opened the baseball season by scoring all of its runs in the second inning as it held off Graves County for a 6-5 win in Mayfield. ... In softball, Livingston Central’s Mary Beth Head doubled two runs home to break a tie with St. Mary and win 6-4 in Smithland.
1995 — Three First Region baseball teams won big games far from their home turf. At the Bama-Bluegrass Baseball Beach Blast in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Graves County dominated its opener 13-0 over Carroll County of Kentucky. The Eagles then took a 12-10 slugfest over Washington County of Alabama. Reidland edged Meade County 3-2 in Bradenburg. David Wall scored the winning run by walking, reaching third on a wild pitch, then scoring on another. In a tournament in Orlando, Florida, Lone Oak got past St. Andrews of Alexandria, Virginia, 6-5 with Jason Hibbs striking out seven of the nine batters he faced for the win.
1990 — Calloway County’s Pookie Jones, the reigning Mr. Football for Kentucky, proved just as sharp on the baseball diamond. He opened his senior season with a solo homer and a double in the Lakers’ 10-0 home win over Fulton City. ... In college play Murray State topped Arkansas State in Murray on the strength of a two-out, bases-loaded double in the fifth by Willie Wilder.
1985 — Craynor Slone of Ashland Paul Blazer turned down an offer to become the first head coach of the Graves County boys high school basketball program. Slone, who led Carlisle County to the state championship game in 1983, cited Graves’ unwillingness to hire an assistant coach of his choice for this decision.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman saw its hopes for boys Sweet 16 glory quickly dashed as Covington Holmes topped the Tornado, 90-77, at Freedom Hall in Louisville. Future UK star Dicky Beal scored 20 points and recorded 13 assists for the Bulldogs.
1975 — Paducah Community College suffered its first loss of the baseball season in splitting a doubleheader at Dyersburg State College. The Indians lost the opener 2-0, but won the nightcap 3-0. ... Lone Oak avenged an earlier baseball loss by topping East Nashville, Tennessee 3-0. Steve Ray slammed a two-RBI double or the Flash.
1970 — Murray State split a home baseball twinbill with North Dakota State, losing the first game but winning the second by matching 3-2 scores.
1965 — Carson Coleman resigned as the head basketball coach at Symsonia to pursue opportunities in Ohio and Ashland, Kentucky.
