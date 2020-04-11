A look through Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — La Center was the site for the crowning of First Region All “A” baseball and softball champions. Bradley Dawson pitched a shutout as Murray beat two-time defending champs Carlisle County 7-0. ... Gracie Lusk went 4-for-5 with four RBI as Hickman County won its first-ever All “A” region title with a 14-3 rout of Ballard Memorial.
2015 — At the Murray Spring Break softball tournament, Paducah Tilghman lost 13-6 to Livingston Central, then won 4-3 over Graves County and 13-2 over Caldwell County. Karlee Humphrey had three hits and two RBI in that last Tilghman game. ... Also in Murray, former MSU and All-America quarterback Casey Brockman was getting into his new job as the Racers’ quarterback coach.
2010 — Wes Cunningham and Daniel Hill scored the tying and go-ahead runs as Murray State baseball defeated Jacksonville State 9-6.
2000 — Hickman County alum Ben Rushing is leaving Campbellsville for Eastern Kentucky University, following the path of his coach, UK star Travis Ford. ... Derek Graham of Mayfield bowled a handicap score of 804 to win the top boys single division at the Young American Bowling Alliance state tournament at Riverport and Cardinal Lanes in Paducah.
1995 — Ethan Crum struck out nine Lone Oak batters over all five innings in a 7-2 baseball win for Murray. ... In softball, Jennifer Free and Amanda Pelley each picked up two hits as Paducah Tilghman topped St. Mary 4-2 for its first win of the season. ... Marshall County’s Jeremy Story will sign a grant-in-aid to play basketball at Murray State.
1990 — After 18 years of coaching basketball at Lone Oak and St. Mary, Larry Hopper announced his retirement.
1985 — Paducah’s Russ Cochran is struggling with injuries in his third year on the PGA Tour. ... Paducah Community College swept a doubleheader with Joliet Junior College, 10-2 and 4-3, as Dale Barbiea and Tracy Thomason each smacked two-run homers.
1970 — St. Mary pounded Reidland with 11 runs in the first inning of a 14-3 victory. David Roff had two hits and five RBI for the Vikings. ... Heath is looking for a new head coach for its second football season following the resignation of John Bertran.
1950 — An all-star game featuring a team of Graves County schools against a team of Marshall County schools went to overtime in Mayfield. Sharpe stars Leon Inglish and Billy Perry both scored late in the extra frame to win it for team Marshall 60-59. ... In track, Bob Florence set a Paducah Tilghman record in the high hurdles, and Joe Webb did the same running the mile as the Tornado beat Herrin, Ill., 79-39, in a dual meet.
