A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — John Calipari announced on his radio show that he had signed a new contract with the University of Kentucky that will keep him there the rest of his career. ... Graves County alumna and Mississippi soccer star Channing Foster scored the winning goal for the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Soccer Team against the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL at the Portland Thorns Spring Invitational in Oregon.
2015 — Massac County took to the minor league diamond at Rent One Park in Marion, Ill., and defeated Seneca 9-6. Alex Barna was the hero for the Patriots with a two-RBI single in the sixth inning and a relief turn in the seventh that stopped a late Seneca rally.
2010 — In softball, Reidland remained unbeaten, but needed 10 innings and a final out at the plate to earn the 4-1 win at Lone Oak. ... In baseball, Logan Cook singled to left in the bottom of the 11th inning to score Adam Bell with the winning run of a 3-2 contest with Carlisle County at Brooks Stadium.
2000 — After opening the season with three losses, Paducah Tilghman baseball finally got going with a 6-4 win at Ripley, Tenn. Curtis Pitt was 3-for-4 for the Tornado. Also in high school baseball, Heath downed Lyon County 5-1 at home with Dylan Hesley beling a three-run homer.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman's boys track team finished sixth at its own Tilghman Invitational, but there was hope for the future as most of its points came from freshmen competitors.
1990 — Lamar University has offered Murray State men's basketball coach Steve Newton its head coaching job as well as the athletic director post. No word yet on if he would accept.
1985 — As Villanova shocked Georgetown for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in Lexington, Paducah Tilghman's boys track team was starting its pursuit of a seventh consecutive state title. ... In high school baseball, Reidland scored all of its runs in the first inning — highlighted by Craig Poindexter's double and Barry Swift's triple — then held on for a 5-4 win at Lone Oak.
1980 — Larry Beard of Paducah Tilghman was named Purchase Player of the Year in boys basketball, and the Tornado's Berny Miller and Farmington's Louis Sims shared Coach of the Year.
1975 — The Kentucky seniors who just fell short of a national championship against UCLA in San Diego will face Marathon Oil of the Amateur Athletic Union in a series of games on a barnstorming tour, featuring an April 19 date at Paducah Tilghman. ... In high school golf, Russ Cochran led St. Mary over Hickman County at Paxton Park for its 15th win in a row.
1965 — Butch Beard, who led Breckinridge County to the state basketball championship, was scheduled to visit the campus of the University of Kentucky within the next month. ... With his solid bat and arm, Charles Roof led St. John's over Lone Oak 8-2 in high school baseball.
1960 — Lynn Bridwell pitched a shutout for Murray State in a 7-0 home win over Kansas State. Sonny Ward and Jimmy Orr both doubled for the Racers.
1950 — Bard Sullenger of St. Mary and Leon Inglish of Sharpe are the only two First Region players to make the Sun-Democrat All-State basketball team. Both players also led the seventh annual All-Purchase squad.
