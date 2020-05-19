A look at past Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Murray State golfer Linette Holmslykke shot a 3-over-par 76 to tie for 42nd after the second round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, played at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
2015 — Aaron Armstrong’s two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 4-4 tie and advanced Paducah Tilghman in the Second District baseball finals with a 6-4 win over St. Mary. ... The Tornado also topped the Vikings in Second District softball, as Karlee Humphrey tossed a no-hitter in a 21-0 romp on St. Mary’s field. Emma Massey was a big help at the plate going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
2010 — Paducah Tilghman, led by a two-RBI single from Sam Cox, scored nine runs in the third inning of a 16-6 win over Fulton City. ... Will Montgomery had three hits and Jarrett Rice cracked a two-run homer as Heath topped Carlisle County, 9-2.
2005 — Reidland put up quite a fight on its Senior Night, but still fell to Christian County, 5-4, in a battle of state-ranked teams. Courtney Kincaid drove in two Greyhound runs. ... Megan Millay’s two-run double made the difference in Lone Oak’s 3-1 in over Caldwell County. ... Kayla Fox tossed a one-hitter in Calloway County’ 4-0 win over St. Mary. ... Wes Lasher drove in four runs as Livingston Central scored 13 runs in the first inning to quickly overwhelm Paducah Tilghman, 15-1.
2000 — Adam Carrico struck out 10 as Curtis Pitt and Adam Little each drove in two runs with a single hit as Paducah Tilghman downed St. Mary, 9-3. ... In softball, Jennifer Dickey shut out Graves County for the second time as St. Mary clinched the second seed in the Third District tournament with a 3-0 win.
1995 — Lone Oak won its first district baseball title since 1992 by defeating both Heath (7-4) and Reidland (12-3) in one day because of prior rain delays. A two-run double from Ryan Bivin and a bases-loaded triple from Craig Peeler provided a good chunk of the Flash offense in the title game. ... Jennifer Wren allowed seven hits as Reidland took the First District softball crown with a 14-2 win over Lone Oak.
1990 — Lone Oak’s Amy Haskins captured her third consecutive First Region tennis championship with a 6-0, 6-0 win over teammate Nicki Edwards. ... Paducah golfer Russ Cochran is just one stroke behind the leaders at the PGA Tour Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.
1985 — Chris Dallas, Ben Harwood and Cathy Thweatt captured the main singles titles at the McCracken County Closed Tennis Tournament.
1980 — St Mary will see a familiar face at the substate baseball tournament in Owensboro when it faces former coach Dennis Potts at Daviess County.
1975 — Charles Jett, driving No. 60, edged Bill Keeling in the winners race of super stock competition at Reidland Raceway.
1970 — North Marshall got past Paducah Tilghman 4-3 in a tennis match. Ricky Hall, Ronnie Faith and Ricky Cox were the three juniors who soared highest for the Jets.
