2019 — Logan Verble collected three hits and two RBI, but McCracken County baseball used three Graves County errors and a bases-loaded walk to score five runs in the fourth inning of a 9-2 victory. ... St. Mary had some close but successful finishes on the diamond. Elizabeth Wells singled to left to score two in the ninth for a 7-4 win in softball at Murray. Billy Johnston won it 4-3 for Viking baseball over Hickman County with a solo homer to left in the fifth. ... Paducah Tilghman shattered a 2-2 tie with Murray by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth for the 12-2 final. Colbe Crim started the game and did not get the win, but he was a factor driving in three runs and fanning eight Tigers.
2015 — As McCracken County’s girls tennis team prepares for the state tournament weekend, Mustang softball keeps rolling along with a 5-0 decision over Christian County for its 18th straight victory. Audrey Dodd limited the Colonels to three hits, while Kelsee Henson doubled home a pair of runs.
2010 — Buzz Ray got things going with a two-run homer in the first inning and Marshall County softball earned a 7-2 win at Lone Oak. ... In baseball, Will Montgomery doubled in the tying run and a passed ball scored the game-winner for Heath 2-1 over Mayfield. ... Eighth-grader Jeremiah White struck out eight Carlisle County batters and started a four-run rally in the third that led Paducah Tilghman to a 10-3 win in Bardwell. ... At Brooks Stadium, Max Kautz launched a grand slam to help Cumberland win the TranSouth Conference baseball tournament with a 9-5 win over Union University.
2005 — Swings do not get much wilder than this as Calloway County rebounded from an 11-1 deficit to defeat Graves County 12-11 in baseball. Colby Starks doubled the tying run home and a ground out by Taylor Thieke was deep enough to score the game-winner in the seventh. ... In softball, Angela Roof struck out seven and belted a triple as St. Mary blanked Hickman County, 4-0.
2000 — Geoffrey Kirksey hit both a three-run and a two-run homer while Tim Amyx went 4-for-4 in Reidland’s 15-5 win over St. Mary. ... In track, the Paducah Tilghman boys and the Marshall County girls won the team titles at the Invitational of the South in Hopkinsville. Andre Perry won the long and triple jumps for the Tornado, while Temi Akojie swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes for St. Mary.
1995 — Lone Oak baseball earned its 20th win of the season by sweeping Henderson County 8-4 and 4-3. Even though two of the hits were homers, Jason Hibbs allowed just six hits to win the opener. Craig Peeler doubled Eric Fox home in the eighth to win the nightcap. ... In a softball doubleheader at Christian County, LeAnn Dean and Crystal Davidson both homered for Reidland to win the opener 6-1, but the Greyhounds stranded seven runners in the nightcap and lost that one 2-0.
1985 — Paducah Community College tennis player Michelle York reached the quarterfinals of the National Junior College tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Bonita Dunn of John C. Calhoun (Alabama).
1980 — Buddy Bryant of Paducah Tilghman and Phillip Hatchett of Russellville both shot 71 at Anderson Golf Course in Fort Knox to tie for the lead after the first round of the Boys State golf tournament.
1975 — Tony Threatt allowed only two hits as Reidland opened the Second District baseball tournament with a 5-3 win over St. Mary. Tony Hayden drove in two Greyhound runs.
