A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — After leading Murray State to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, head basketball coach Matt McMahon signed a new, four-year contract. Ja Morant was also honored for his contributions with the Lute Olson Player of the Year award. ... In high school baseball, Paducah Tilghman earned a pair of victories in Lexington. Will Thompson had four hits in a 10-2 win over West Jessamine. Josh Lang singled Jack Hutcheson home in the bottom of the eighth of a 5-4 win ver Oldham County.
2015 — After losing their unbeaten season in the Final Four, members of the Kentucky men’s basketball team had to evaluate their futures as Andrew Harrison had to apologize for a racial slur he directed at Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky.
2010 — Corey Robertson smacked a three-run homer to power Reidland past Carlisle County 8-1 in high school baseball. ... Lone Oak softball was in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., for the Beach Bash. Lydia Sawyer had three RBIs in a 9-0 win over Henry County. She had two more RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Taylor County in eight innings.
2005 — Murray State released both Shane Dansby and Reggie Jackson from their men’s basketball scholarships. ... Heath baseball got some revenge for its state tournament exit the previous year with a 10-7 win over Lexington Lafayette at the Florida Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach. Brock Wright homered twice for the Pirates, who also defeated Northmont, Ohio, 9-4.
2000 — Reidland beat Grayson County 8-7 on a walk-off RBI single from Geoffrey Kirksey. ... In basketball, the Marshall County boys and the Lone Oak girls were honored with the Rex Alexander Sportsmanship awards.
1995 — Former UK All-American Kyle Macy has expressed interest in the vacant Murray State men’s basketball head coaching vacancy. ... In baseball, Chris Haas struck out 10 Carlisle County batters and homered for St. Mary in a 14-7 win in Bardwell.
1990 — Lone Oak catcher Brad Baker is leaving baseball behind to pursue a career as a professional boxer. ... Russ Cochran opened the $300,000 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, by shooting a 67, just three shots off the lead.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman’s girls set five meet records at the Tilghman Invitational track-and-field meet as both the Tornado boys and girls won the team titles. ... In college baseball, Murray State remained unbeaten with 10-9 and 17-3 wins over Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.
1970 — Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Bill Glass spoke at the third annual banquet for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the Jaycee Civic Center.
1960 — Lone Oak baseball scored six runs in the fifth inning to defeat Pope County 9-6, while Cuba picked up four runs in the first to down Murray College High 6-3. ... In bowling, Charlie Taylor set an Industrial League record with a 663 scratch series at Cardinal Lanes.
1950 — The New York Giants and Boston Braves have both pledged to option players to the Paducah Chiefs of the Class D Kitty League.
