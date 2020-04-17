2019 — The Murray State women's golf team won its third-straight Ohio Valley Conference championship at the Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Ala. The Racers set tournament records for final round (284) and total (864) score. MSU's Anna Moore (211) and Linette Holmslykke (212) took the top two places on the leaderboard.
2015 — Ballard Memorial beat Murray 6-4 in Bardwell to win the First Region All "A" baseball tournament. Evan Lawrence drove in three runs for the Bombers. ... Calli Carver and Elizabeth Grogan each drove in three runs as Murray blanked Ballard Memorial 11-0 in six innings to win the First Region All "A" softball championship in Bardwell. ... After being ranked No. 1 in the state by Prep Baseball Rankings and the Kentucky High School Coaches Association, McCracken County lost its first game of the season, 4-1, to Bartlett, Tenn., with Ryan Garner and Daniel Seitzinger getting the only Mustang hits.
2010 — Todd Adams pitched his way out of a bases-loaded-with-nobody-out jam in the sixth inning, then got some late insurance runs as Ballard Memorial downed Heath 8-4 to win the First Region All "A" baseball championship in Murray.
2005 — Daniel Webb drove in three runs and Zach Bohannon gathered three hits as Heath won the First Region All "A" baseball championship, 13-6, over Murray. ... In softball, Cheyenna King won four games, including shutouts in the semifinal and championship contests, to win MVP honors as Reidland won the Oldham County Invitational.
2000 — St. Mary was the latest victim of the undefeated Livingston Central softball team, 6-4. Mary Beth Head was 3-for-4 for the Cardinals, while Jenny Dickey drove in two Viking runs.
1995 — Mark McIntosh had three hits and three stolen bases as Heath baseball won at Fulton County, 10-7. ... Graves County's Tonya Farmer smashed a bases-loaded triple as part of a 12-run sixth inning that buried Paducah Tilghman, 18-2. ... In other softall action, Jennifer Wren struck out nine Marshall County batters in a 10-0 Reidland victory. Lindsey Scheer collected four hits, as St. Mary rolled 18-4 at Hickman County.
1990 — Lone Oak's Amy Haskins will join her sister Kelly on the Western Kentucky University women's tennis team. ... Sam Arterburn, a 1984 All-State basketball player for Paducah Tilghman, was drafted by the Jacksonville Hooters of the USBL, a minor league that plays in the summer.
1985 — Lamont Fox doubled home the final two runs for Heath in a 4-3, come-from-behind baseball win over St. Mary. ... Reidland snapped a five-game losing streak as Jeff Williams doubled two runs home in the second inning of a 4-3 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1980 — Schools from McCracken County were 1-2 on the high school baseball diamond. Wally Wurth smacked a grand slam and Eric Rust blasted a three-run homer as St. Mary won 21-5 over Ballard Memorial. Carl Heath smashed a two-run homer as Livingston Central won 5-3 at Lone Oak. Ricky Coleman had three hits for Farmington in an 8-3 win over Reidland.
1975 — Mayfield's Randy Jones and Danny Fischer, Paducah Tilghman's Marty Clark and Murray's Steve Porter made the West squad for the Kentucky High School Coaches East-West All-Star Game, to be played in Lexington on Aug. 2.
1970 — Jim Roof shot a 36 to win medalist honors for St. Mary in a golf match win over Metropolis, Ill. ... Former Symsonia basketball star Jerald Ellington was signed as the head basketball coach at Alderson-Broaddus College in West Virginia.
