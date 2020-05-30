On this date in local sports:
2019 — Barrett Henley, a lineman for Mayfield’s elite football teams, closed his track and field career with a Class 1A state championship in the shot put in Lexington. He won with a throw of 52 feet, 2.5 inches. Murray’s Keagin Brooks won the discus at the same meet with a throw of 114 feet, 7 inches. ... With some rain falling at the Lexington Tennis Club, the Graves County duo of Isaac Carrico and Brady Ellegood reached the Sweet 16. Also reaching that round from the First Region were McCracken County’s Sophia Shiben, Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton and the McCracken girls doubles teams of Danni Poat and Shelby Puryear plus Emily Dew and Isabella McKinney.
2015 — The University of Louisville baseball team edged Michigan 4-3 to reach the finals of the Louisville regional. Devin Hariston brought the go-ahead run home with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.
2010 — Former University of Kentucky and NBA star Antoine Walker was seen working out with Rick Pitino. Walker is attempting a pro comeback following a recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.
2005 — Trailing 3-0 early in their First Region baseball matchup at a packed Brooks Stadium, Heath erupted for nine runs in the sixth and cruised to a 12-3 win over St. Mary. Chad Hampton had three hits and drove in five runs for the Pirates. ... At the First Region softball tournament in Murray, St. Mary’s Angela Roof tossed a one-hitter in a 10-0 rout of Carlisle County.
2000 — Graves County ended Lone Oak’s baseball season for the third consecutive year with a 2-1 win in the First Region semifinals at Brooks Stadium. Jon Ross Shelton allowed just one hit from the mound for the Eagles. ... In Second Region softball, Jennifer Jackson pitched her second perfect game in as many games for Caldwell County in a 10-0 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins.
1995 — Massac County may have finished its baseball season with a 9-17 record, but the Patriots did reach the sectional finals in Class A before losing at Harrisburg, 9-2. Massac coach Chuck Durham announced his retirement after the game.
1990 — Mayfield holds the team lead after the first round of the boys state golf tournament in Elizabethtown. Matt Wallace and Darren Hillis are tied for second overall with 74s, followed by fellow Cardinals Jason Lancaster (80) and O.J. Lancaster (85).
1985 — Louisville Redbirds owner A. Ray Smith was at the Executive Inn to pitch his expertise to the city of Paducah on how to attract a minor league baseball franchise. ... Marshall County’ Mike Adams reached the Sweet 16 at the state tennis championships with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Wrenny Wrentmore of Scott County.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman’s Stan Hall committed to a two-year basketball scholarship at Walker Junior College in Jasper, Ala. ... Bob Sparks was promoted from assistant to head basketball coach at Mayfield after Don Sparks, his brother, was promoted to city school superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.