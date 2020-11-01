2019 — McCracken County won the Class 6A First District title with a 19-14 win over Christian County plus Owensboro’s 22-16 triumph over Henderson County, but the Mustangs lost top running back Hunter Bradley with a lower leg injury midway through the third quarter. Damien Ford ran for one Paducah Tilghman and Jayden Freeman caught the other, but a 27-yard field goal by Mason Marschand with 14 seconds left won it for Hopkinsville 17-15. Mayfield also won its game at Madisonville-North Hopkins on a late, 20-yard field goal from Micah Haley for the 53-50 final.
2015 — Todd Gurley ran for 133 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as the St. Louis Rams dominated the San Francisco 49ers at the Edward Jones Dome 27-6. Brian Hoyer threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Houston Texans handed the Tennessee Titans their sixth consecutive loss 20-6 at NRG Stadium. Scottie Ingram made 16 kills and 20 digs to lead Murray State volleyball to a 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 and 25-19 victory at Tennessee Tech. Former Murray State football coach Frank Beamer announced he would retire as the Virginia Tech football coach at the end of the season.
2010 — Brandon Knight led the way with 22 points, but UK basketball coach John Calipari found his team lacking in toughness during a 97-66 exhibition win over Pikeville.
2005 — With eligibility questions plus a toe injury, Randolph Morris will not start in UK’s exhibition opener against Northern State (South Dakota). Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney Ray Larson announced that a grand jury will not hear a rape case against a former UK basketball player involving the on-campus Wildcat Lounge. Graves County’s Zach Sims was named to the All-State boys soccer West first team with Heath’s Dustin Davis and Marshall County’s derek Hinson making second team. Murray State women’s soccer reached the OVC semifinals with a 3-0 win over Austin Peay as Jessica Fioranelli scored the only goal the Racers would need in the 27th minute.
2000 — St. Mary’s Jackie Wagner will be trying for her third state cross country championship at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Marques Maybin scored 24 points to lead Louisville to a 95-87 exhibition win over EA Sports California.
1995 — Kicking against the wind on a field that got muddier as the girls soccer semifinal went on, Marshall County got very little production from Stephanie Stevenson or Julia Travis in a 4-0 loss to Tates Creek. Paducah’s Todd Crawford and Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor were both named to the USTA Training Camp; a monthly coaching experience for junior tennis players.
1990 — Jason Perkins scored both goals for Murray as the Tigers beat Marshall County 2-1 for the First Region championship in boys soccer; the first regional title for the Tigers since 1985. Paducah Tilghman alum Kurt Barber is impressing pro scouts with his 54 tackles for Southern California.
1980 — A questionable pass interference call against Murray State’s Terry Love led to the first touchdown for Eastern Kentucky in a 24-14 over the I-AA top-ranked Racers in Richmond. Paducah Tilghman quarterback Quentin Marshall threw one touchdown pass and ran for another in a 33-7 win over Murray. Bruce Ford and Jeff Powell each ran for two touchdowns in Marshall County’s 33-10 win at Reidland. Shane Jones threw two touchdown passes to Mike Hartig, but they were too little and too late for Lone Oak in a 36-16 loss at Union County. Trigg County’s Sam Love finished the Kentucky Horse Park course in 16:18 to win the 1A boys cross country championship
1970 — Paducah Tilghman’s Tony Welch finished 11th in the AA division at the state cross country meet in Louisville. Southern Illinois-Carbondale star Jim Hart completed 15 of his 25 passes for 223 yards as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Houston Oilers, 44-0, before nearly 48,000 fans at Busch Memorial Stadium.
