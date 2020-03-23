2019 — As Kentucky prepared to play N.C. State in Raleigh for a spot in the Sweet 16 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Louisville punched its ticket with a 71-50 romp over Michigan at the Yum Center. Asia Darr led the Cardinals with 24 points; 12 of those in the first quarter. Murray State scored four runs in the final two innings, capped by a walk-off triple from Tyler Duke, to defeat Jacksonville State 9-8 in LVC baseball at Reagan Field.
2015 — Top-ranked McCracken County began its state-title defense in softball at Baptist Health Field with an immediate challenge: second-seeded Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Mustangs prevailed 12-2 in six innings for their second victory over Maroons in four days. kalli Harris was 3-for-4 for McCracken with four RBIs; three of those on a third inning homer. Across town at St. Mary, the Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome Paducah Tilghman 4-2. Davis Sims and Mason Vinyard each had two hits for St. Nary.
2010 — Before consolidation put him at the reins of the McCracken County boys basketball team, Burlin Brower guided Heath to its first regional semifinal since 2004 with a 19-12 record. For this, he was anmed Coach of the Year on The Paducah Sun Boys All-Purchase Team. Caleb Hardy of Carlisle County won his second consecutive Player of the Year award. The Comet averaged 29.4 points and 14 rebounds per game. He led the state in rebounding and was second in scoring.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman overcame some shaky play in the opening round of the Girls State Basketball Tournament to get past Newport Central Catholic 54-52 in Bowling Green. It was the first-ever win for the Lady Tornado in the Sweet 16. Christian Shelton led the way with 16 points and got help from Pam Bell, celebrating her 17th birthday, with 14 points and Aseer Itiavkase, nursing a broken pinky on her right hand, with 13 points. Meanwhile, on the college front, UK star and EKU coach Travis Ford acepted the head-coaching gig at UMass.
2000 — The NCAA concluded a three-year investigation into the Murray State athletic department and found five secondary rules violations. The only penalties were the release of the findings and a limit on the men’s basketball team’s ability to recruit during the upcoming school year. The Paducah Tilghman Track Invitational was cancelled after 40 years because the alternative calendar left too few teams able to participate.
1995 — Graves County reached the semifinals of the Girls State Basketball Tournament with a 55-48 win over Apollo in Frankfort. The Lady Eagles shut the E-gals down with a 14-4 run during the fourth quarter. Amy Buchanan led Graves with 19 pionts while Becky Canter also impressed with 17 points and Mendy Holland grabbed 13 rebounds. Marshall County’s Brigette Howard was named First Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
1990 — Lone Oak announced a fundraiser at its newly-refurbished Purple Flash Field where it would play a 100-inning game; starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Coach Jim Mizell said players have taken pledges for each inning played and hoped to raise $3,000 with the project. Meanwhile, a former Flash star is shining for PCC. Bill Coleman is leading the 6-3 Indians with 11 RBIs and three home runs.
1985 — As rumors swirled around UK basketball following the retirement of coach Joe B. Hall, Louisville booked a ticket to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden with a 71-66 win over Tennessee-Chattanooga. Despite an appeal from Calloway County superintendent Jack Rose and athletic director Jimmy Nix, the KHSAA would allow three-team basketball districts in the upcoming season. On the college diamonds, PCC was swept in a doubleheader at Northwest Mississippi while MSU fell 13-6 to SIU. Murray State won 11 of the 18 events at the Murray State Invitational Track Meet at Roy Stewart Stadium.
1980 — Louisville won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship with a 59-54 win over UCLA at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. Darrell Griffith led the Cardinals to the triumph with 24 points.
1975 — Louisville native Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight boxing championship with a TKO of Chuck Wepner late in the 15th round of their bout at the Richfield Coliseum near Cleveland. The events of this fight would inspire the classic film “Rocky”. PCC fared quite nicely against Oakton Community College. The baseball team opened its season with a 9-2 win in Oak Grove, Illinois, while the tennis team triumphed at home 7-2.
1970 — UK’s Dan Issel, Murray State’s Claude Virden and UK’s Mike Pratt were the first three players the Kentucky Colonels selected in the American Basketball Association draft.
1965 — Murray State College released its upcoming basketball schedule. The Racers will once again face Canisisus and Bradley with tentative match-ups against Michigan State and Ohio State on December 3 and 5.
1960 — In the semifinals of the Atomic Valley Basketball League, the Thompson Packers won the opener 89-75 over Murray as Beardsley got past Story Construction 92-86 at the Carr Health Building Gym in Murray.
1955 — Gene Mathis of New Concord was recognized as the high scorer from the past season of First Region basketball. scoring 994 points over 31 games for a 32.1 average. In a new record for the area, 75 players scored over 300 points for the year.
