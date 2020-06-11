On this date in local sports.
2019 — In between graduating Graves County and joining Murray State, Jordyn Naranjo is getting the hang of being a relief pitcher for the Fulton Railroaders. ... Murray State will start the upcoming men’s basketball season with three games in the Bahamas against Bahamas Select teams in early August at Kendall Isaacs National Gymnasium.
2015 — Pam Trimble and Vicki Hunkler shot 68 to win the Franklin County Country Club’s Ladies Golf Tournament in West Frankfort, Ill. ... Paducah fourth-grader Chase Shelton was the second pick for the USSSA All American Baseball Great Lakes Team, which will compete in the All American Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., in August.
2010 — Reidland reached the finals of the winners bracket of the state softball tournament following three wins in Owensboro. Rachael Dodd’s single and Miranda Mullen’s fielder’s choice scored all the Greyhound runs in the fourth inning of a 2-1 win over Green County. Erica Howard led the Reidland offense in the second game with three hits, including a two-RBI triple that capped the scoring in a 6-0 win over Shelby County. The Greyhounds needed only six innings plus four RBI from Morgan Harrell to stop Louisville Mercy 11-1.
2005 — Just five outs away from a trip to the state tournament, Heath’s well-worn pitching staff collapsed and Owensboro Catholic took advantage for the 7-3 semi-state win at Brooks Stadium. Ben Young put the Aces up for good with a two-run homer in the sixth off Pirate pitcher Adam Finke, on the mound for the third time in four days.
2000 — The River Region Mudcats snapped a three-game losing skid in American Legion baseball with a 9-6 win at Princeton, Ind. Matt Wear had four hits and four RBI, while Kyle Maddux added two doubles and an early two-run homer. ... Metropolis golfer John Riegger finished fourth at the Buy.com Dayton Open by shooting a 2-under-par 70 on the final day for a final total of 280 and a $20,400 payday.
1995 — Tony Hicks hammered a three-run double in the 12th inning as Mayfield Post 26 defeated the Cincinnati Storm, 10-7, at the Southern Illinois Invitational. ... Chad Sloan and Jason Sutherland survived a rainy day to win a two-man scramble at The Golf Club by one stroke over Bob Jones and Ron Overton.
1985 — The Marshall County Krush, an under-14 soccer team coached by Dr. Richard Colburn, Don Howard and Howard Beth, will represent the Third District at the state tournament in Lexington.
1980 — Heath’s John Alexander and Paducah Tilghman’s Lawrence “Choo-Choo” Lee will play for the West team at the East-West All-Star Football game at Louisville’s Fairgrounds Stadium. At the same time, Tilghman’s Larry Beard and Calloway County’s Mina Todd will be on the boys and girls teams, respectively, as they represent the First Region on the West teams in all-star basketball games at Louisville’s Freedom Hall.
1975 — Chief Paduke Post 31 improved to 5-2 on the American Legion baseball season with a 3-0 and 7-2 doubleheader sweep at Madisonville. Keith Vassuer doubled two runs home in the opener and Darrell McDaniel allowed just one hit in the nightcap.
1970 — St. Mary center David Roof has signed a full basketball grant-in-aid with Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla.
