2019 — St. Mary won the First Region All “A” boys golf championship for the first time in five years with a 303 at Drake Creek Golf Club. The Vikings were led by medalist Rocco Zakutney while Margaret Butts, also of St. Mary, was the medalist for the girls as murray won the girls team title. After a strong junior season and several camps, Calloway County wide receiver Luke Schwepker got his first offer from Southeast Missouri.
2015 — Marshall County boys golf won the Webster County Invitational by one stroke over Owensboro Catholic. D.J. Pigg had to settle for second for the Marshals after losing a playoff while teammate Quinn Eaton was third.
2010 — With only eight players available, Kentucky turned up the defensive pressure and defeated Western (Ontario) University 96-68 in the second game of a Canadian exhibition tour. Doron Lamb led the Wildcats with 24 as Darius Miller was close behind with 20. In high school soccer, Manuel Pineda scored four goals as Mayfield came from behind to beat Lone Oak 5-3. St. Mary and Reidland split a varsity doubleheader as Tyler Neihoff scored the only goal in the Vikings’ 1-0 boys win while Stacey Lambert assisted on both scores in the Lady Greyhounds’ 2-0 triumph.
2005 — Raine Thompson, the first member of the Paducah Swim Team to qualify for a national event, finished 33rd in the 100 backstroke and 22nd in teh 100 butterfly at the Speedo National Junior Championship in Irvine, California. In high school volleyball, Whitney Young scored seven aces while Jennifer Franklin and Krista Taylor each made eight kills as Paducah Tilghman defeated Community Christian 20-25, 25-12 and 25-16.
2000 — Paducah Post 31 coach Clarence “Yo-Yo” Adams has his team ready for its American Legion World Series in Alton, Illinois’ just outside of St. Louis. In a four-team boys golf meet at Rolling Hills, Paducah Tilghman downed Lone Oak, Murray and Calloway County with Kyle Ramey of the Tornado the medalist at 33.
1995 — In the only championship match of the day, Sarah Suitor defeated Barbara Heflin 7-5, 6-3 to win girls 18 at the Paducah Sun Juniors Tennis Tournament at the Lone Oak Tennis Center.
1990 — After a slew of injuries limited his productivity as Kentucky, former Trigg County running back Al baker is looking to his senior season as a last chance to prepare for the NFL. Former PCC pitcher Rick White was named Pitcher of the Month by the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league organization, which earned him a promotion to the Class A team in the New York-Penn League.
1980 — Teddy Turner shot 71 at Paxton Park to lead the field after the opening round of the Paducah City Amateur.
1975 — Steve Golliher is seeking his second Greater Paducah Amateur Golf Championship as he leads the first round at the Edwin J. Paxton Golf Course with a 70. Ike Arnold and Bill Roof, both of Paducah, are sharing the lead at 72 after the first round of the Ballard County Senior Golf Tournament in La Center.
1970 — Ron Underwood of Murray downed Bill Trunnel of Owensboro 6-3, 6-0 to win the 40th annual Sun-Democrat Open Tennis Tourney at Barkley Park.
