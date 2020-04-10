A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Gracie Lusk was named Softball Co-Player of the Week with Lyon County's Calista Collins, but it was Hickman County teammate Bella Batts who shined in the All "A" semifinals in La Center. Batts drove in four runs with a single and a home run in a 12-5 win over Christian Fellowship. In the other semifinal, Madison Nichols and Anessa Green each had two hits, as Ballard Memorial came back from four runs down to defeat Murray 5-4. ... McCracken County baseball had a comeback of its own when C.J. Spillane singled the winning run home in a 2-1 home triumph over Union City, Tenn.
2015 — McCracken County baseball remained unbeaten at the Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Reid Pope belted a three-run triple and Cole Womack later added a three-run homer in the 8-4 win over Clinton-Massey, Ohio.
2010 — Paducah Tilghman won both of its baseball games during a three-team tripleheader at Brooks Stadium. Adam Bell allowed just one Lyon County hit in an 11-1 win; Ryan Hudson struck out nine and drove in five runs with four hits in a 13-3 victory over Community Christian; and Clint Johnson had three hits and three RBIs in the Warriors' 14-0 romp over the Lyons.
2005 — A barnstorming basketball team featuring UK seniors Chuck Hayes and Josh Carrier announced it would play a game at Lone Oak High School on April 30. ... Taylor Thieke had a big day for Calloway County baseball, collecting four hits in an 8-2 win over Poplar Bluff, Mo., and driving in three runs on three hits in a 15-3 triumph over St. Mary.
2000 — Joel Dreher announced he was stepping down as both the boys and girls basketball coach at Fulton County. ... On the local diamonds, John McCormick and Stephen Queen drove in two runs each, as Ballard Memorial baseball came back from seven down for a 9-7 win over St. Mary. Kyle Maddux drove in five runs with a single, a triple and a homer in Lone Oak's 9-4 win at Massac County. ... In softball, Leigh Ann Collins held Heath to two hits in a 10-0 Lone Oak victory, while Melissa Solomon belted a two-run double in Reidland's 3-0 win at Ballard Memorial.
1995 — Preston Heasley's two-RBI single in the seventh made the difference as Heath dealt Marshall County its first baseball loss of the season, 7-5 in Draffenville. ... Jay Herndon allowed just four hits as Calloway County topped Lone Oak 3-1. ... In softball, Jennifer Wren and Stacy Roof both went 3-for-4 as Reidland routed Century, Ill., 14-2. ... Angie Smith stole four bases for Lone Oak in a 10-4 win over St. Mary.
1990 — After 13 years as an assistant coach with Marshall County, Jim Shelton is moving up as the school's new football head coach. ... Hickman County's Eugene Alexander signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Georgetown College.
1985 — Marshall County's Brett Larimer proved just as sharp on the golf course as he is on the basketball court when he won medalist honors at the Kentucky Invitational Tournament at the Chenoweth Golf Course in Georgetown. ... In baseball, Mike Randle struck out the final batter with runners on the corners as Paducah Tilghman edged Christian County 5-4 at Brooks Stadium.
1980 — Calloway County hired Kenneth Samuel Harp as its head football coach, while Fulton County picked Joseph Smith as its boys basketball coach.
1975 — Ronnie Beaton allowed just three Vienna hits and Jimmy Champion drove in five runs in Lone Oak's 9-1 road win. ... Rick Cochran smashed a two-run homer as St. Mary won 4-1 at Livingston Central.
1970 — The Ohio Valley Conference placed Murray State basketball on one-year conference probation for scheduling more than 26 allowable games during the past season. ... Heath forward Brent Gregston signed a grant-in-aid to play basketball for Southeast Missouri State.
1965 — Paducah Tilghman's track team won a three-way meet with Madisonville and North Marshall with Norm Dunigan winning the 770-yard run in 2:06.7.
1950 — Manager Walt DeFreitas is putting the Paducah Chiefs through five-hour workouts to get them ready for the fast approaching Kitty League season.
