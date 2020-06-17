On this date in local sports.
2019 — Recent golf stars such as Cullan Brown and Eric Straub are joining such past champs as Jimmy Brown and Buddy Bryant in a field of 156 golfers at the Country Club of Paducah for the 105th Kentucky Amateur Championships.
2015 — Heath’s Josh Rhodes shot a 3-under-par 69 to move into third place after an incomplete second round at the Kentucky State Amateur in Louisville.
2010 — Paducah Post 31 opened its run in the Shelbyville American Legion baseball tournament with a 3-0 loss to Louisville Christian Academy. Post 31 starter Josh Wiley allowed three hits, but was undone by seven walks and two Post 31 errors.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 defeated Champaign (Ill.) Post 24 8-5 in American Legion baseball action at Brooks Stadium. Daniel Webb drove in three Paducah runs and kept Champaign hitless through the first four innings. ... Reidland’s Jeff Turpin advanced to the upcoming Junior Olympic championships in Lexington with his performances at the Region 5 qualifier in Berea. In the boys 17-18 group, he won the pole vault, finished second in the 400-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter high hurdles and long jump.
2000 — Hickman County’s Ben Rushing scored eight points in limited playing time as Kentucky was routed 115-83 by Indiana in a high school All-Star game in Frankfort. ... Paducah eighth-grader Justin Little will compete for the Kentucky team at the Southern Close 14s tennis tournament in Macon, Ga., after winning nine of 10 matches at the Joe Creason Junior Qualifier in Louisville.
1995 — Five-time Tri-State Seniors champ Pursie Pipes is leading the 75-and-older division with a 76, just one under his age of 77. ... Marshall County’s Brigette Howard scored six points and dished out six assists for Kentucky, but Indiana came back for the 87-81 win in a girls basketball All-Star game in Indianapolis. ... Several local members of the Kentucky Blue Diamond Track Club qualified for the Regional Junior Olympics with their state performances in Lexington, including Danielle Carruthers (100- and 200-meter dashes), Jason Ward (100-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump) and Cory Mackie (high jump). ... B.J. Matlock set pool records in the 50 backstroke, 100 free and 100 IM as the Paducah Swim team impressed at the Sikeston (Mo.) Sharks Invitational.
1990 — Benton’s Don Cothran followed a first-round 70 with a second round 73 to win the Tri-State Seniors golf tournament at Paxton Park by two strokes over Donald Dupske and Doyle Waggle.
1980 — Ron Mohler struck out 13 and allowed just one hit as Paducah Post 31 won 6-1 at West Frankfort, Ill., in an American Legion baseball game shortened by rain to six innings. Wally Wurth posted a two-run single in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third.
1975 — Chief Paduke Post 31 swept a twinbill with Marion, Ill., at Brooks Stadium, 12-3 and 4-3. Bruce Austin had three hits and three RBI in the first game, while Darrell McDaniel bunted the winning run home in the seventh inning of the nightcap. ... Paducah’s Virginia Davis won the Ladies Tri-State golf tournament in Metropolis, Ill., in a sudden-death playoff against Betty Jo Purdom of Murray.
1970 — Paducah’s Phil Roof hit a solo home run as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Orioles, 5-1, in Baltimore.
