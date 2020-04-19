2019 — Murray State baseball got into a slugfest at Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont but came up short, 13-11. Jordan Cozart extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a three-run homer. ... Mayfield running back Kent Trey Matthews signed to continue playing football at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
2015 — Murray State won its second consecutive OVC women’s tennis championship at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, Tenn. The Racers defeated Eastern Kentucky 4-2 to secure the berth in the NCAA Tournament. Andrea Eskauriatza, the team’s only senior, wrapped it up by winning a tiebreaker over OVC Player of the Year Amandine Faozi.
2010 — Dylan Klinghammer blasted a three-run homer as Reidland baseball edged Livingston Central, 8-7. ... Nick Thompson sacrificed to score Jeffrey Johnson with the winning run in St. Mary’s 4-3 triumph over Paducah Tilghman. ... Jake Harper singled, went to second on a fielder’s choice, stole third and scored on a wild pitch as Community Christian Academy got past Dawson Springs, 5-4.
2005 — Daniel Webb allowed just three hits as Heath topped Reiadland 8-1. ... Laura Bass and Katie Meiners both went 3-for-4 as Heath stayed perfect in softball by erasing a 3-0 deficit and beating Lone Oak 11-3. ... Jennifer Franklin allowed just one hit and struck out 10 as Paducah Tilghman softball routed Fulton County. 14-1.
2000 — After giving up two runs in the first against Graves County, Lone Oak got hits from Kyle Maddux, Josh May, Kyle Atherton and Adam Miller to score in a 6-4 victory. ... Brian Behrendt singled Jon Walker home with the go-ahead run in Reidland’s 4-1 win at Ballard Memorial.
1995 — Singles from Jason Hammond and Tommy Jones drove in the tying and winning runs for Heath in a 4-3 win over 22nd-ranked Livingston Central. ... Chad Trail drove in three runs as Paducah Tighman doubled up Lone Oak 6-3. ... In softball, Stacy Roof belted a grand slam in Reidland’s 11-3 win at Ballard Memorial. ... Latoya Durrell smacked a three-run homer as Paducah Tilghman took a wild 11-10 decision over Mayfield.
1990 — Chris Clark drove in four runs with four hits as Lone Oak baseball pounded Mayfield, 15-5. ... Jason Roof was 3-for-3 with two RBI as St. Mary downed Carlisle County 6-3. ... In softball, Paducah Tilghman swept a doubleheader at Fulton City, 1-0 and 4-2. Deena Chapman drove in the only run of the first game, and Ginny Kirchhoff went 3-for-3 with two RBI in the nightcap.
1980 — In an exhibition game at the Paducah Tilghman gymnasium, the University of Kentucky seniors defeated a team of Kentucky All-Stars, 136-116. Kyle Macy, Jay Shidler and Lavon Williams led the seniors, while former UK standouts Louie Dampier and Stan Key were among the all-stars. ... Matt Sickling tossed a no-hitter for Marshall County in an 8-0 win over Heath.
1975 — Heath and Lone Oak split a doubleheader at Flash Field. Heath won the opener 6-4, when Donnie Moreland smacked a two-run homer in the ninth. Lone Oak won the nightcap 3-2, as Kenny Reeves smacked a two-run homer of his own.
1960 — Donnie Birdsong collected three hits and Jimmy Blaine doubled twice as Livingston Central beat Reidland 5-2 in eight innings. ... Paducah Tilghman dealt Benton its first loss of the season, 9-1, as Tornado pitcher Bill Ragland held the Indians to only two hits and struck out nine.
