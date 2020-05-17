2019 — Paducah Tilghman established itself as a threat going into the First Region baseball tournament. First, the Tornado went over to Draffenville and blanked Marshall County 10-0. Tilghman got two solo homers from Eric Riffe and another from Jackson Fristoe, who struck out five for the win. Then, it was back to Brooks Stadium for a 16-6 triumph over Mayfield. Justin West smacked a three-run homer for the Tornado in that one. In softball, Hailey Johnson laid down a bunt that got past the first baseman and scored the winning run for Calloway County 3-2 over Paducah Tilghman in eight innings. St. Mary golfer Margaret Butts received a $1,500 grant from Gay Brewster Jr. to play junior golf tour events on the state and national level.
2015 — Paducah golfer Rick Cochran III had the best final round at the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, S.C.. He fired an eight-under-par 63 to finish tied for 10th at 269.
2010 — Emily Montgomery had three hits and Caroline Webb drove in three runs as Heath softball stopped Graves County 5-2. Jasmine Matchen struck out nine for Reidland, but her teammates committed nine errors and stranded 10 baserunners as Murray won on the road 7-2. In baseball, Dylan Thurman drove in two runs for St. Mary, which battled back from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game and force extra innings before the game was stopped because of darkness. Luke Guhy and Shain Ross both went 2-for-3 with Ross driving in two runs to help Mayfield hang on for the 6-5 win over Paducah Tilghman. Community Christian got two RBI from Clayton Ely and eight strikeouts from Chad Cox in a 6-2 win over Fulton County. After quarterbacking high school football at Murray and punting with UK and the Indianapolis Colts, Tim Masthay is looking for a fresh start with the Green Bay Packers, where he would be a part of the Super Bowl XLV championship team.
2005 — Nearly a year after a 22-inning 1-0 softball win for Christian County over eventual state champion Calloway County. the teams met again in Murray with the Colonels winning again; this time 15-0 in five innings. Laker pitcher Kalyn Fox was rocked for eight runs in the third inning. Reidland only needed five innings to take care of Ballard Memorial 11-0 with Kirstin James getting things stared with a bases-loaded double. Angela Roof struck out 1-0 and only allowed two its as St. Mary dominated Livingston Central 5-0. Lone Oak won 4-3 over Carlisle County and 15-0 over Fulton County 4-. Jessica Vqndenberg drove in all four Flash runs aainst the Comets on two doubles. Amber Cope had four RBI as Marshall County rolled past paducah Tilghman 11-1. In baseball, Blake Lawrence singled both the tying and winning runs home in the seventh as Lone Oak beat Mayfield 9-8. Shawn McIntosh flied to center to score Cory Midkiff with the 7-6 game-winner for Reidland at Calloway County. Graves County routed Paducah Tilghman 12-3 with Nathan DeBernardi going 4-for-5 with three RBI.
2000 — Reidland baseball topped Heath 13-5 for its 20th win of the season behind a two-run homer from Geoffrey Kirksey. Chris Reck and Matt Durbin each had two hits as St. Mary clinched the third seed in the Fourth District with a 5-4 win over Mayfield. Curtis Pitt drove two runs in with a triple as Paducash Tilghman doubled up Graves County 10-5. In softball, Jessica Wilson hit a two-run single, then stole home as Hickman County downed Paducah Tilghman 5-2. Jennifer Dickey and Kelly Case combined for five RBI as Heath rolled at Fulton County 12-2. Jenny Dickey allowed four hits and fanned four in St. Mary’s 7-0 win at Graves County. Former Caldwell County and WKU player Michael Fraliex was named girls basketball coach at Lyon County.
1995 — Reidland only collected two hits against Paducah Tilghman at the First District baseball tournament. One of those hits was a two-run homer by Daniel Adams that made the difference in the 4-1 win on the Greyhounds’ field. Chris Haas belted a pair of two-run homers as St. Mary downed Graves County 11-5 to win the Second District baseball championship. Down six entering the bottom of the seventh of their Second District softball semifinal, St. Mary tied Graves County then won it 14-13 in the eighth on a Holly Wurth double that scored Rebecca Durbin.
1990 — David Coleman allowed just six hits as St. Mary defeated Ballard Memorial 11-3. In the three-team Third District, that loss eliminated the Bombers and gave the title to Graves County, who beat the Vikings in the opening game. Both major UK coaches ere in Paducah with basketball’s Rick Pitino at an Executive Inn dinner and football’s Bill Curry at a golf function at the Country Club of Paducah. Paducah’s Russ Cochran holds a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Colonial National Invitation tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
1980 — Despite wet and windy conditions at Daviess County High School, Paducah Tilghman boys and girls track teams each qualified six for the upcoming state meet. Choo-Choo Lee won the 100, 220 and 440 yard dashes for the Tornado. Ronnie Overton, the Lone Oak golfer fresh off winning the First Region championship, signed to attend Murray State as a member of the Racer golf team.
1975 — Tony Threatt improved his record to 10-0 as Reidland toped Paducah Tilghman 5-4 at Brooks Stadium to win the Second dDistrict baseball championship. Paducah Tilghman once again dominated the regional Class 2A track and field meet at McRight Field. Steve Stroder won the boys 120-yard high hurdles and long jump while Opal Hamilton took the girls shot put, discus and high jump. Louisville native Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight boxing championship with an 11th round knockout o fRon Lyle in Las Vegas, Nevada.
