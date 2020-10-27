2019 — Former Murray State star Ja Morant scored 30 points and made nine assists, including the one to Jae Crowder that scored the game-winner for the Memphis Grizzlies 134-133 in overtime against the Brooklyn Nets at the FedEx Forum. It is Morant’s first professional win. Ryan Tannehill’s eight-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown midway through the fourth help the Tennessee Titans earn a 27-23 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hunter Jenkins, a 13-year-old from Calvert City, won the gold at the Prague European Greco Roman wrestling meet without losing a match.
2015 — Alexandria Mayes served the two winning points for Paducah Tilghman in a five-set win over Hickman County at the First Region volleyball tournament in Clinton. The Lady Tornado get Marshall County next after its four-set win over Ballard Memorial.
2010 — Rachel Wooten made eight saves for the Murray girls soccer team, but they would not be enough in a 3-0 loss to Daviess County in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
2005 — Once again, Greenwood had kept Marshall County out of the girls soccer semifinals with a 2-0 win in Bowling Green. Lynsey Freeman made seven saves for the Lady Marshals. The ninth annual Commonwealth Cup races at the Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be taped for future broadcast on ESPN2.
2000 — In its 30th season of varsity football, Reidland won its first district championship with a 22-7 win at Fort Campbell. Greyhound quarterback Brian Behrendt ran for one touchdown and threw both a touchdown and a two-point conversion to Justyn Knees. Bobby Smith ran for five Murray touchdowns, three of those in a critical third quarter, for a 49-14 triumph over Lone Oak. Jackie Thomas netted all four goals for Murray State in a 4-3 win over UT Martin at the OVC Tournament in Charleston, Illinois.
1995 — Future UK and Detroit Lions running back Artose Pinner ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns as Hopkinsville shut Paducah Tilghman out 36-0 at home. The Greyhounds also got blanked as Matt Concidine ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win for Fort Campbell in Reidland. Allen Thompson threw two touchdown passes in Murray’s 22-7 victory at Lone Oak. Heath quarterback Derek Warford threw one touchdown pass and ran for another as Heath rolled past winless Webster County 41-13.
1990 — Chris Sypho ran for 129 yards and Kevin Proctor threw one touchdown pass and ran for another score as Murray State fell short against Tennessee State 23-17. Brit Davis of the Paducah Swim Team had the lowest combined time for girls 10 and under in all five events of the Hopkinsville Pentathlon swim meet. Todd Duff of Heath finished second in the boys regional cross country meet in Providence.
1980 — Murray’s Mel Purcell lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Eliot Teltcher in the second round of the $300,000 World Super Tennis Tournament in Tokyo, Japan. Murray State kicker Jeff Lancaster was named OVC Rookie of the Week. Lois “Sponge” Rodgers, president of the Paducah Women’s Bowling Association, was elected president of the Kentucky Women’s Bowling Association.
1970 — Former UK star and Kentucky Colonels rookie Dan Issel in fourth in the ABA in scoring with an average of 26.4 points-per-game over seven games.
