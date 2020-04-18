2019 — In a pitchers’ duel between Hickman County’s Gracie Lusk and Paducah Tilghman’s Cheleigh Pugh, a passed ball scored the only run in the Tornado’s 1-0 softball victory. ... Tilghman lineman Jackson Kelly singed a national letter of intent to play football for Lawrence University, a Division III school in Appleton, Wis.
2015 — In high school baseball, McCracken County snapped a two-game losing skid with a 2-0 win over Lexington Lafayette. Reid Pope produced the only Mustang RBI. ... Aaron Armstrong went 3-for-3 and scored the winning run off a throwing error in Paducah Tilghman’s 8-7 win over Apollo.
2005 — Heath stayed unbeaten and won the First Region All “A” softball title with a 2-1 victory at Ballard Memorial. The Pirates loaded the bases on infield errors, and an outfield error let Ashley Simmons come home with the championship run. ... In high school baseball, Kenny Ford and Collin Lafferty both smacked two-run homers as Lone Oak dominated Marshall County 14-4 in six innings. ... Gabriel Shaw smacked a solo homer on top of pitching a complete game in a 4-1 win for St. Mary over Mayfield.
2000 — Former St. Mary baseball star Chris Haas is working out in the St. Louis Cardinals’ extended spring training camp in Juniper, Fla., after recovering from surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. ... Jimmy King’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning scored the winning for Paducah Tilghman in a 5-4 victory over Lone Oak. ... Marcus West drove in three runs in St. Mary’s 16-6 victory at Fulton County.
1995 — As Rodrick Rhodes left Kentucky basketball before his senior season to enter the NBA Draft, Ron Mercer announced he would commit to the Wildcats. ... Jason Goodyke and Mark Harris each produced an RBI in the top of the sixth inning, as Paducah Tilghman came from behind to win 3-2 at Calloway County. ... Eric Fox was 3-for-4 with three RBI, as Lone Oak slammed Marshall County 18-2 in Draffenville. ... In softball, Jennifer Collier had five RBI for Heath, but Kathy Murphy drove in three runs to give Lone Oak an 11-9 triumph.
1990 — Southern Illinois is among the top 20 teams in college baseball with significant contributions from St. Mary’s George Joseph and Reidland’s Kent Wallace. ... In softball, Lori Krueger tossed her third no-hitter of the season as Massac County routed Joppa, 16-2, in five innings.
1985 — The score said football, but St. Mary did defeat Marshall County in baseball 20-17. It was 16-16 in the bottom of the sixth when Joe Hall stole home for the Vikings, as errors allowed the other three runs to score. ... Stephanie Clapp was 5-for-7 with four RBI, as Reidland swept a softball doubleheader with St. Mary, 22-1 and 12-6.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman won the 440-yard relay at the Hilton Relays in Bowling Green with Byron Williams, Larry Dunbar, James Foreman and George Wilson covering the distance in 43.9 seconds. ... Mark Roof fired a 36 for medalist honors in St. Mary’s golf match win over Metropolis, Ill.
1955 — Mayfield pitcher Lester Morris gave up four hits to Benton, but the Cardinals scored three runs in the fourth off an error, two walks and two wild pitches in a 4-2 win. ... Metropolis pitcher Jerry Humes allowed just three hits in a 10-1 victory over St. Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.