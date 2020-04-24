A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Three new coaches took over at area high schools. Laura Kinder became the new volleyball coach at Marshall County, Jimmie Holder became the boys basketball coach at Ballard Memorial, and Justin Kindle got the nod as the girls basketball coach at Massac County.
2015 — After leading the program in its first two years of existence, Josh Barnett resigned as the girls basketball coach at McCracken County. ... Ballard Memorial baseball reached the All "A" quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over University Heights Academy at Brooks Stadium. Clay Newton struck out 11 batters in six innings for the Bombers, who scored the only run on a double steal in the third. ... Keegan Breese singled two runs home in the fourth inning to break a 4-4 tie and lead McCracken County baseball to an 8-4 win over Pleasure Ridge Park at the Louisville Invitational Tournament.
2010 — With a fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Murray State defensive lineman Austen Lane. It is the highest a Racer has been taken in this draft. ... At the OVC Women's Golf Championship at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tenn., the Murray State women's team won its second straight title, while Austin Peay junior and Metropolis native Chelsea Harris won the individual title. ... On the high school scene, Andrew Shultz and Ryan Hayden combined to one-hit Seneca as Graves County baseball won 6-0 at the Louisville Invitational Tournament.
2000 — Sedalia alum Jeff Britt was named head men's basketball coach at Bethel College in Tennessee. Britt was a Paducah Sun All-Purchase selection and played college ball at Brescia, where he was the school's all-time leading scorer. He succeeds former Murray State and UT Martin coach Cal Luther.
1995 — UCLA assistant mark Gottfried has agreed to become the new men's basketball coach at Murray State. ... Popeye Jones, the Murray State star turned Dallas Maverick, finished the season 10th in the league in rebounds per game. He averaged 10.6 boards and 10.3 points per game. ... On the high school side, Amy Courtney of Hickman County won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at a six-team track meet in La Center.
1990 — Murray State quarterback Michael Proctor is off to Tampa Bay for a tryout with the Buccaneers after he was not selected in the recent NFL Draft. ... Matt Haas hit two singles to drive in two runs as St. Mary downed Lone Oak 7-2. ... In softball, Reidland split a doubleheader at Ballard Memorial. The Bombers won the opener 3-0, as April Kendrick belted an inside-the-park homer for the hosts. However, the Greyhounds took advantage of 10 Ballard errors to win the closer, 7-5.
1985 — Heath baseball improved its record to 10-0 with a 6-2 win over Reidland. The Pirates scored five runs in the fifth inning, including a two-RBI single from Howard Morehead. ... Lone Oak pitcher Jeff Beach held Paducah Tilghman to five hits, as Lone Oak won 7-2. The Tornado loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings, but both rallies totaled just one run.
1980 — Heath's boys and St. Mary's girls won the team titles at the McCracken County track meet. Lone Oak's Steve Key swept the boys long jump, high jump and triple jump. The Lady Vikings' Cathy Willett won the long jump, the 220-yard dash and was part of the winning 440 and 880 medley relay teams. ... In high school baseball, Chris Hicks smacked a two-run homer as a 10-run first inning powered St. Mary's 13-9 win over Lowes.
1975 — Paducah Community College's golf team recorded its lowest score of the season in a 299-311 win over Hopkinsville Community College at Skyline Municipal Golf Course. Sid Thomas led the Indians with a par-71. ... Kevin Hendricks had the only win for St. Mary tennis, as Pope County, Ill., dominated to the tune of an 8-1 triumph in Golconda, Ill.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman (151) defeated Caldwell County (156) and St. Mary (151) in a triangular golf meet at Paxton Park. Mark Roof won medalist honors for the Vikings with a 35, while Teddy Turner topped the Tornado with a 36.
