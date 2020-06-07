2019 — As Murray State basketball welcomes freshmen Noah Kamba, Demond Robinson, Chico Carter and Matthew Smith, it is also grappling with such NCAA rule changes as a further 3-point line and resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds following an offensive rebound. In OVL action, Paducah led 4-0 after the top of the first against Henderson, but the Flash scored three in its half of that inning and kept going to win it 7-6. Lofton Pigg had a two-RBI double in that first inning for the Chiefs. Davis Lott and Reid Rector both went 3-for-4 with three RBI as the Fulton Railroaders topped the Franklin Duelers 11-9 at Lohaus Field.
2015 — The University of Louisville is just one win away from the College World Series following a 9-3 home win against Cal State-Fullerton. Corey Ray and Logan Taylor each had three hits and three RBI for the Cardinals with Taylor smacking a two-run homer in the fourth. Marshall County catcher Abby Fiessinger and McCracken County coach Tony Hayden were named First Region softball player and coach of the year in a poll of area coaches.
2010 — With returning pitchers Caleb Shelley, Allen Haas and Kyle Courtney plus Dennis Quigley at the helm, Paducah Post 31 is seeking its 12th consecutive American Legion baseball district title. Jonathan Roof, who played baseball at st. Mary before becoming the starting shortstop for Michigan State, is awaiting selection in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Louisville was eliminated in its own NCAA baseball regional in a 3-2 loss to Vanderbilt. The Commodores scored the winning run on a squeeze bunt by Connor Harrell in the bottom of the 10th inning. Isaac Bruce, a member of the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was traded by the San Francisco 49ers so he could retire as a St. Louis Ram.
2005 — Pope County pitcher Mike Broadway was a fourth round selection of the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. One month after Owensboro Catholic beat Heath 10-6 in the championship game of the baseball All “A” Classic, the two teams will meet again in the semi-state round of the playoffs. Adam Finke is scheduled to start the first game of this three-game series. Larry Throgmorton inherits a talented roster as he begins his first season coaching Paducah Post 31 in another season of American Legion baseball.
2000 — The top two area teams will open the state softball tournament in Jeffersontown as Melissa Solomon will throw for Reidland against Jennifer Jackson and Caldwell County. In American Legion action, Kevin Rooney homered and Eddie Hannan had a two-RBI double as Paducah Post 31 downed Marion, Illinois 6-2. The River Region Mudcats stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Chaffee. Dan Hall doubled both runs home in the third. Benton golfer Leah Larkin tied for ninth in the girls division of the Widow’s Watch Junior Classic in Nicholasville; part of the Pepsi GeneratioNext junior golf tour. Michael Southall had his UK basketball scholarship revoked by head coach Tubby Smith following his arrest on misdemeanor drug charges.
1995 — Paducah golfer Russ Cochran is looking forward to returning to the PGA Tour in Memphis following an examination by sports-medicine specialist Dr. Jim Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama. Ed O’Bannon, fresh off leading UCLA to its first NCAA basketball title in 20 years, will appear at the Racer Basketball Camp as a guest of current Racer coach and former Bruin assistant Mark Gottfried. Benton golfer Don Cothran beat defending champ Dale Barnstable 4 & 3 to reach the semifinals of the KGA-PGA Kentucky Senior Match Play Championship at the Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.
1990 — Calloway County quarterback and centerfielder Pookie Jones is one of six finalists for the Kentucky Male Athlete of the year award. In American Legion baseball action, Brad Baker and Jeff Earles both homered as Ballard Post 3 won its first game of the year 16-10 over Dowell, Illinois. Paducah’s Billy Schroeder caught six fish weighing a total of 26 pounds and four ounces to lead the first day of the Golden Blend Diamond Invitational at Paris Landing State Park in Paris, Tennessee.
1980 — Livingston Central’s Gary Blaine was drafted in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the San Diego Padres, but he might reject the offer to retain a four-year baseball scholarship to Murray State. Murray golfer Roy Cothran shot a five-under-par 67 to lead the field after the first day of the Benton Invitational at the Benton Golf and Country Club.
1975 — Murray’s Mel Purcell reached the state tennis semifinals in Louisville with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Brent Stephenson of Ashland Paul Blazer and a forfeit by John Fones of Franklin-Simpson. The Paducah Tilghman pair of Mark Taylor and John Dallam defeated John Grise and John Glover of Bowling Green but lost to John O’Bryan and Greg Fischer of Louisville Trinity. Chief Paduke Post 31 opened its American Legion baseball season by sweeping a doubleheader from Union City, Tennessee, at Brooks Stadium. Gene Roof singled the tying and winning runs home in the 3-2 opener while Curtis Hamilton stole two bases and made a big run-saving catch in the second inning of the 7-1 nightcap. Show-biz promoter Jerry Perenchio is the latest to offer $1 million for a best-of-three, winner-take-all World Series of basketball in Las Vegas between the ABA champion Kentucky Colonels and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
1970 — James (Cueball) Pryor of Mayfield won the sixth annual Benton Invitational by three strokes over Vic Speck, Jr., of Paducah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.