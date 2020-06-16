On this date in local sports.
2015 — The coaching carousel keeps on spinning. Jim Larson, who coached three strong years for the Livingston Central girls basketball team, has been hired for the same job at Paducah Tilghman. Matt Botner is leaving the boys basketball coaching position at Ballard Memorial to take the same role at Nicholas County. ... McCracken County’s Drake Stepter is just five shots off the lead after the opening round of the Kentucky Amateur Golf Championship in Lexington. ... Marshall County baseball will take on Cape Central, Mo., in an exhibition game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
2010 — Marshall County’s Bailey Tyree and Graves County’s Justin Roberts won their groups in the nine-hole Operation State Tournament event at the Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
2005 — With a second consecutive round of 69, Paducah’s Case Cochran overtook second-round leader Cale Barr to win the BellSouth State amateur with a final score of 5-under-par 211. ... Matthew Shoulta of St. Mary, Sharika Smith of Fulton County and Brandon Newell of Paducah Tilghman were each named Athlete of the Year for their classes by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. Tilghman’s Randy Wyatt was named 2A Boys Coach of the year for his work with the state champs. ... Paducah’s Greg Mason finished second in the boys 16-17 division at the Kentucky Section Westfield Junior PGA Championship in Bardstown.
2000 — Mayfield’s Jay Clark and Paducah Tilghman’s Amy Martin were both named to the Kentucky roster for the upcoming Kentucky-Indiana All-Star tennis series at Seneca Park in Louisville. ... Lone Oak’s Amanda Fox and Ballard Memorial’s Emily Viets will play for the West in the upcoming East-West All-Star softball game in Lexington. ... At the Paducah Polk Brooks Tournament, Geoffrey Kirksey hit a pair of two-run homers to help Post 31 improve to 11-0 with a 10-0 victory over Louisville.
1995 — Calloway County graduate Pookie Jones, a prospect for the Colorado Rockies, missed the first six weeks of the minor league season for surgery on a torn tendon in his right shoulder. He has returned to active duty as a DH for the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists in Class A. ... Paducah’s Lee Ann Massey qualified for the Southern Tennis Association’s Junior Tournament by reaching the semifinals of the Joe Creason Qualifying Tournament in Louisville. ... At the Dyersburg (Tenn.) American Legion baseball tournament, Ross Dougherty drove in two runs with two doubles and pitched the final two innings for the save of Ballard Post 3’s 6-5 win over Chattanooga.
1990 — Calloway County’s Pookie Jones was named the Kentucky Associated Press High School Male Athlete of the Year. ... Don Cothran finally figured out the changes at Paxton Park to grab the opening round lead at the Tri-State Seniors tournament.
1985 — Ray Smith of St. Louis edged three-time champ Glenn Noss of Paducah by one stroke to win the Tri-State Seniors golf championship. ... Marshall County’s Barry Goheen scored 15 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as Kentucky defeated Indiana 93-85 in an all-star game at Rupp Arena in Lexington. ... Paducah’s Larry Heflin won the men’s 35-and-over singles division at the Oak Hill Racket Club Open in Belleville, Ill., then teamed with Dan Johnson to take the doubles crown. ... The Marshall County Krush lost the state title game for boys 14-and-under in the Kentucky Youth Soccer Association, 2-1, to the Woodford County Quake in Lexington. William Myrick score the only Marshall goal off an Aaron Beth assist. ... Phil Gregory of Russellville set a track record in qualifying, then won the feature race at Paducah International Raceway.
1980 — A fire at the Paducah International Raceway destroyed the main building housing a concession stand as well as the announcer’s and judges’ rooms plus a nearby concession stand.
1975 — Wally Young of Murray shot 34 over the back nine at Paxton Park for a final score of 70 that qualified him for the upcoming State Amateur tournament. ... Jesse Ladd of Paducah won the feature race at the Paducah International. ... Jeff Leeper and Steve Bright won the men’s doubles title at the Owensboro Regatta tennis tournament, then faced each other in the singles finals which Leeper won, 6-4, 6-2.
1970 — Brent Gregston homered while John Jacobs added a single and a double for Paducah Post 31 in a 4-2 win over Paris, Tenn., at Brooks Stadium. ... Sue Byrn of the Fulton Country Club shot an 84 to win the Ladies Tri-State Golf Tournament at Rolling Hills. ... Hal Clampett Jr. birdied the first sudden-death playoff hole to win the Associated General Contractor’s golf tournament at Paxton Park. ... Paducah’s Mike Shelbourne won the qualifying tournament for the Kentucky PGA Juniors Championship by one stroke over Billy Mitchell of Princeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.