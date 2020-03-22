This is a new feature in the Sun highlighting local sporting events of days gone by:
2019 — As Ja Morant and Murray State prepared for a second-round clash with Florida State in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, other local teams stayed busy. Mayfield followed its First Region boys basketball championship by naming Payton Croft as its new head coach. Paducah Tilghman allowed just four hits, but gave up 13 walks in a 4-2 loss to Christian County at Brooks Stadium.
2015 — Murray State fared quite well on the diamonds. Taylor Matthews bunted toward third in the bottom of the eighth to score two runs that lifted the Racers over OVC rival Austin Peay 6-4 at Reagan Field. In softball, MSU scored 19 runs on 19 hits to sweep a home doubleheader with OVC rival Tennessee State 10-1 and 9-1. Jessica Twaddle was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the first game, while Taylor Odom was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the nightcap. ... On a more national stage, Louisville reached its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 for the first time in program history with a 66-53 win over Northern Iowa at the MCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Terry Rozier led the Cardinals in Seattle with 25 points. ... Paducah’s Russ Cochran shot a 68 to finish sixth at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic on the Champions Tour.
2005 — Fulton City’s Keith Burton was honored as Player of the Year on The Paducah Sun’s 62nd annual Boys All-Purchase Team with Marshall County’s Terry Birdsong named Coach of the Year. ... Lee Edwards succeeded the retiring Rick Fisher as the head football coach at Murray. ... Paducah Tilghman’s Pam Bell and Aseer Itiavkase earned honorable mentions on the Kentucky High School Girls All-State Basketball team.
2000 — For the fourth consecutive time, Marshall County fell in the opening round of the Girls Sweet 16 with a 62-50 loss to Jackson County in Richmond. The Lady Generals’ full court press was too much for the slower pace preferred by the Lady Marshals, who finished the season 31-2. Tosha Gardner led Marshall with 14 points. ... In Louisville, Paducah’s Terry Shumpert scored 13 points to help Missouri Southern stun top-ranked Florida Southern 76-65 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Men’s Basketball Tournament.
1995 — Local teams had a tough time on the college diamonds. Murray State scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth at Reagan Field, but they would not be enough in a 12-8 loss to Evansville. Paducah Tilghman alum Kent Leggs had a two-RBI double for the ‘Breds in the ninth. ... Paducah Community College split a home doubleheader with Oakton Community College, dropping the first game 7-1 but winning the nightcap 3-2. Jacob Souza singled Chris Davidson home from third in the bottom of the 10th with the winning run.
1990 — Paducah Community College traveled to Memphis and swept a baseball doubleheader with Shelby State by scores of 12-1 and 9-1. Dorsey Hager went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game. Bryan Lawrence was 6-for-9 on the day, scoring twice and driving home three runs.
1985 — Southern Illinois outfielder and Paducah Tilghman alum Steve Finley drove in three runs with two doubles and a single in a 14-3 win over Murray State in Carbondale.
1980 — Louisville downed Iowa 80-72 in the national semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. All-American and future Jazz man Darrell Griffith provided the bulk of the Cardinal offense with 34 points.
1970 — The Kentucky Colonels needed two overtimes to top the New Orleans Buccaneers 130-127 in action from the American Basketball Association. Louie Dampier and Gene Moore each scored in the final 22 seconds to seal the win.
1960 — In the quarterfinals of the Atomic Valley League basketball tournament at the Carr Health Building gym in Murray, Beardsley Chevrolet topped the stubborn Farmington Five 90-76 as Murray dominated Hugg the Druggist 82-59.
1950 — Western Kentucky University coach Ed Diddle was scheduled to speak at a banquet in the Paducah Tilghman cafeteria honoring the Tornado basketball that had just won its first-ever state tournament game. Tickets sold for $1.75 and were limited to 130.
