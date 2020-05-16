A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — McCracken County baseball earned its 25th win of the season and the 500th career win for coach Geno Miller with a 5-1 win at Hopkinsville. ... Lauren Wring, Madeline Norton and Tori Norris all doubled during an eight-run fifth inning as Livingston Central softball crushed St. Mary, 11-0. ... Murray hired four varsity coaches: Tom Foust for girls basketball, Jennifer Westbrook for volleyball, Sara Smith for swimming and Denise Whitaker for golf.
2015 — The McCracken County boys tennis duo of Tommy Hagan and Logan McKinney shocked top-seeded Eamonn Akrami and Matt Graft of St. Xavier 6-4, 6-5 (6-0), 10-8 to win the state championship. ... Paducah Tilghman dominated the Class 2A First Region track meets with Aleja Grant (800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs) Lenny Grace (110 hurdles, 400 dash) and Phillip Pruitt all winning multiple events for the Tornado.
2010 — Ballard Memorial fell short of the All “A” baseball state semifinals with a 5-4 loss to Whitefield Academy in Nicholasville. Caleb Shelley went 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Bombers as the rest of the tournament was rained out.
2005 — Chad Edwards allowed four hits and struck out 11 as Reidland blanked Livingston Central, 2-0. The Greyhounds got both of their runs when Derek Edwards drove Corey Midkiff home in both the fourth and sixth innings. ... In softball, Ashton Jones allowed just one hit in the seventh and struck out 10 as Livingston Central stopped Lone Oak, 6-1. ... Lone Oak tennis star Brad Robbins singed to play the sport for Lambuth University in Jackson, Tenn.
2000 — St. Mary trailed Lone Oak 7-3 before the Vikings scored thrice in the fifth inning and won it in the sixth, 8-7, on RBI singles from Matt Durbin and Patrick Reck. ... Drew Kirk tossed a one-hitter as Livingston Central blanked Heath 6-0. ... Reidland dominated 12-3 at Calloway County with a three-run homer from Justyn Knees and a three-run double from Ian Moore. ... In softball, Sara McGregor, Kelly Reeves and Amanda Fox all tripled as Lone Oak won, 6-1, at Graves County.
1995 — Tim Durbin went 3-for-3 with a bases-loaded double that sparked a nine-run fifth inning that lifted St. Mary over Ballard Memorial, 10-4, to win the Second District baseball championship.
1980 — Germaine Hunter allowed four hits as Paducah Tilghman stopped Heath 5-0 in the First District baseball tournament. Brent Leggs and Chris Cooper both drove in two Tornado runs during the first inning. ... Lone Oak won its second consecutive First Region softball champions with a pair of victories in Mayfield. Johnna Wheatley smacked an RBI triple in the 6-3 win over Marshall County. With bad weather predicted for the next day, the championship game was played immediately and Wheatley responded with two singles, two triples, four RBI and three runs scored in a 14-5 romp over Paducah Tilghman.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman fell short of a third consecutive Class 2A state title in track, finishing second to Lexington Lafayette in Lexington. George Wilson finished third in the 100-yard dash and second in the 200-yard dash.
1960 — In Twin-States Baseball League action, Tracy Thomas singled four times as the West McCracken Lions edged St. John’s 8-7 in 10 innings. Bob Quint singled Johnny Kreuter home with the winning run for Metropolis, Ill., in a 5-4 victory over the Paducah Cardinals.
