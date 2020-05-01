2019 — Chuck Mitchell moved from being an assistant coach for Paducah Tilghman's girls basketball to being the head coach of girls basketball at Caldwell County.
2015 — McCracken County's Josh Scheer struck out 13 as the Mustangs stayed unbeaten against Kentucky schools with a 4-0 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins at the City and County Classic. McCracken also blanked Hopkinsville 3-0 with Ryan Garner striking out 12. ... Graves County's Tanner Smith tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over arch-rival Mayfield. Smith also scored the only run off a sacrifice fly by Ryan Travis. ... In softball, Paducah Tilghman and Murray split a doubleheader. Emily Robertson belted a two-RBI double for the Tornado in the 10-4 opener, and Sarah Fitzer and Elizabeth Grogan each doubled in the Tigers' 5-4 nightcap victory.
2010 — Paducah's Russ Cochran shot a 68 after the second round of the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic on the Champions golf tour. His 142 going into the final round is good for 16th place. ... Community Christian Academy's Carly Cavitt has signed to swim short freestyle races for the University of the Cumberlands.
2000 — After two years of no regular season match-ups thanks to a feud between Graves County's Allan Hatcher and Paducah Tilghman's Bill Chumbler, the two boys basketball teams signed a new contract. ... Kyle Maddux drove in four runs — half of those with a two-run homer in the first inning — as Lone Oak downed Vienna 9-3 for its eighth win in a row. ... Dillon Hesley and Corey Green each had two RBI as Heath topped Christian Fellowship 15-5. ... In softball, Reidland blanked St. Mary 10-0 as Leslie Garrett tossed a one-hitter. ... Kara Holley was walked three times and scored twice as Marshall County defeated Lone Oak 6-2 despite collecting only four hits.
1990 — In his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals, Paducah's Terry Shumperrt went 1-for-3 in a 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
1980 — A pair of former First Region players helped Murray State baseball win in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Bowling Green. Paducah's Ronnie Scheer singled in a run, then scored himself. Murray's Brad Taylor smacked a two-RBI single in the seventh inning of a 5-1 win over Morehead State.
1975 — Mark Williams smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning to help Murray win 5-4 at Lone Oak. ... Reidland split a pair of baseball games at Brooks Stadium. Dale Cobb singled two runs in during the third inning to help Heath top the Greyhounds 5-4. After the Tigers took care of the Flash, they went to Brooks to play Reidland but fell 6-2. Tony Threatt struck out nine for the Hounds on top of going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI. ... Paducah Tilghman traveled to Marshall County and battered their hosts 12-3. Bill Walden went 3-for-5 for the Tornado.
1970 — Pro bowlers Nelson Burton Jr. and Don Johnson will face off against local bowlers in a series of exhibition games at Cardinal Lanes in Paducah.
1960 — Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield split a baseball doubleheader. Ken Wright went 4-for-4 for the Tornado in the opener, but Larry Wright held the rest of the team to one hit as the Cardinals won 11-1. Bill Ragland struck out 17 Cardinals as Tilghman took the nightcap 13-0. ... Bobby Ray Noles scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th for Kolb Provision in a 4-3 win over St. John's in the Twin-States Independent Baseball League. ... In the Dixie Amateur League, Clinton rode the strong pitching of Jerry Featherstone to an 8-4 win over Wickliffe.
