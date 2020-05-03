Compiled by Jon Futrell
2019 — McCracken County extended its winning streak to nine with 3-1 win over Murray. C.H. Spillane put the Mustangs on top for good with a two-RBI singe in the second. In softball, Bella Batts lived up to her name by driving in five runs with a pair of homers as Hickman County routed Paducah Tilghman 14-1 in five innings in Clinton. On the college scene, Murray State baseball got all of its offense from two solo homers from Jaron Robinson and a two-run blast from Jordan Cozart. However, Morehead State came back for four runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win.
2015 — Ballard Memorial fell short in its quest for the All “A” State baseball championship with a 4-3 loss to Lexington Christian at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Lee Chandler, Bradley Roberts and Addison Wildharber made the All-Tournament team for the Bombers, who reached the finals with a 9-5 win over Hazard earlier in the day. Derek Yoder had two of Murray State’s four hits in a 7-1 baseball loss to Belmont in Nashville. Murray State softball ended its season with a school record 20th win with a 9-1 victory at UT Martin. Maggie Glass had a solo homer for the Racers, who will be the third seed in the upcoming OVC Tournament. In golf, Cullan Brown of Lyon County won the Kentucky Junior Masters in Nicholasville with a two-rounds score of 145. Lone Oak’s Kenny Perry lost a playoff with Ian Woosman at the Champions Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas.
2010 — Seth English and Alex Neihoff provided the big bats for Lone Oak with three hits and two RBI each in a 19-8 win at Reidland. Caleb Shelley allowed just two hits and struck out seven St. Mary batters as Ballard Memorial dominated 10-1. Hickman County softball pitcher Brooke Yates also shined against St. Mary with 12 strikeouts in a 6-1 win. In tennis, Paducah Tilghman’s Alek Rowton beat one Oak’s Andrew Croft 6-4, 3-6 and 10-7 in the only Tornado victory between the two schools as the Flash boys won 8-1 and the Lady Flash swept 9-0.
2005 — Heath and Livingston Central split an All “A” softball doubleheader in Smithland. Mandi Lee singled up the middle with the bases loaded in the fifth to help the Cardinals win the opener 5-2. Emelia McConnell allowed just two in the 4-0 nightcap win for the Pirates. Both teams would have to play a third game to see who would advance to the All “A” State Tournament. Tasha Trampe and Cheyenna King both ht RBI singles as Reidland softball recovered from recent losses to hand defending state champs Calloway County its first loss to a regional opponent 3-0. In baseball, Brock and Chad Wright each bashed a two-run homer as Heath breezed 15-2 at Mayfield. Eric Roof and Gabriel both homered in the fifth for St. Mary, which held off a late Reidland rally for the 8-6 win.
2000 — Murray State baseball fell 11-4 at Evansville with Doug Schoenekase and Phil Brosnears each collecting three hits for the Aces. Carlisle County’s Ben Hogancamp signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Mineral Area, a junior college in Park Hills, Missouri.
1995 — As the 22nd ranked high school prospect by Baseball America, Chris Haas is getting the bulk of attention from scouts as St. Mary games. Reidland lost its first softball game of the season when Courtney Stephens smacked a solo homer in the top of the ninth to break a 13-all tie and lead Ballard Memorial to a 16-13 win. Graves County softball edged Paducah Tilghman 3-2 when Mary Beth Shelton singled Jamie McManus home in the bottom of the sixth with the game-winner. In baseball, Kyle Wellington and Tommy Jones each had two RBI as Heath downed St. Mary 8-2. Jeremy Taylor singled two runs in to lift Lone Oak over Marion 6-5. Brad Knight’s RBI single made the difference for Livingston Central in a 6-5 win over Reidland. Future Lyon County and WKU sharpshooter Ty Rogers won the 8-9 year-old division at the Elks National “Hoops Shoot” Free Throw Contest in Indianapolis.
1980 — Murray State lost the OVC baseball championship in a doubleheader sweep by Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. The second game was forced after the ‘Toppers won 10-5 earlier in the day during this double-elimination tournament. Doran Perdue homered twice to help the ‘Breds build a 6-0 lead at one point. WKU roared back to win it 11-8.
1975 — On a rain-soaked field in Richmond, Murray State won the OVC baseball championship with an 11-8 win over Eastern Kentucky. David Hughes drove in two runs with two hits for the ‘Breds. Paducah Tilghman saw its three-game winning streak snapped with a doubleheader sweep at Owensboro. After the Tornado dropped the opener 1-0, Bill Walden scored on a double steal and Dave Sacharnoski added an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the first inning of the nightcap. Owensboro tied it in the third and got the winning run in the eighth inning of a 3-2 decision. St. Mary swept a doubleheader against Heath. Viking pitcher David Vinson had a two-RBI single ito win the opener 8-3. Gene Roof allowed just two hits in the 10-0 nightcap. In a four-way golf match at Paxton Park, St. Mary’s Russ Cochran was the medalist with a 32, but Mayfield won a playoff with the Vikings for team honors over Lone Oak and Paducah Tilghman. Paducah’s Dave Roof singled a minor league contract to with the Minnesota Twins; heading to their Class A team in Wisconsin Rapids.
1970 — The Indiana Pacers grabbed a 2-1 lead in their ABA Eastern Division Finals series with a 114-100 win over the Kentucky Colonels in Louisville. Louis Dampier and Wayne Chapman shared high scoring honors for the Colonels with 22 points apiece. The St. Louis Blues opened their third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals with a 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Jim Roberts scored the Blues’ only goal.
