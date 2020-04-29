A look through past Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Emma Massey and Chesleigh Pugh both went 3-for-4 as Paducah Tilghman softball crushed Mayfield, 14-1. ... Three McCracken County athletes signed letters of intent: football’s Darius Cain to Eastern Kentucky, basketball’s Meagan Hayden to Spaulding and track’s Lizzie Levinson to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical.
2015 — B.B. Kendrick stepped down as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Community Christian Academy. ... Calloway County girls basketball coach Scott Sivills was named head coach of the Kentucky All-Star team, who will face a team of Indiana All-Stars in two June games. ... Carlisle County basketball and softball star Heaven Hooper will continue to play both sports after she signed with Shawnee Community College.
2010 — Kelleigh Jones and Taylor Sherer each drove in two runs as Heath softball beat Reidland for the second time this season, 6-3. ... Karlie Humphrey tossed a one-hitter and belted a double and a triple in Paducah Tilghman’s 20-0 romp over Fulton City.
2005 — Murray State football coach Joe Pannunzio was placed on paid administrative leave following the arrest of one player and a former teammate on drug and firearms charges. ... April Carter and Kayla Cooper, whose 3-point shooting took Ballard Memorial to the First Region semifinals, will both sign to play basketball for Shawnee College.
2000 — Lone Oak baseball beat two schools in one day, as West Harris held eighth-ranked Henderson County to three hits in a 4-1 win. Then Tony Zacheritti singled the winning run home in the bottom of the eighth of a 3-2 triumph over Marion, Ill. ... In softball, Reidland split its games at the Kentucky Softball Classic Winchester. Deanna Baker tossed a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over Louisville Jeffersontown, and Melissa Solomon doubled twice in a 6-1 loss to North Laurel.
1995 — Heath baseball won both of its games at the Cat Classic in Franklin. First, Ryan Fox made the difference with a two-run homer in a 4-3 win over Franklin-Simpson. Jason Hammond then struck out seven in a 2-0 win over West Moreland, Tenn. ... Chad Hamm was a combined 5-for-6 with six RBI as Reidland beat both Union County (19-8) and Webster County (14-6). ... Paducah Community College reached the championship game of the state junior college baseball tournament with a 9-2 win over Lees Junior College as Chris Jones scattered five hits.
1990 — Paducah Tilghman graduate Terry Shumpert got the call-up from the Triple-A Omaha Royals to the Kansas City Royals. ... Paducah’s Russ Cochran finished three strokes behind event winner David Frost at the USF&G Classic in New Orleans.
1985 — John Hobbs fired a 37 as Paducah Tilghman (167) earned a golf match win at Rolling Hills Country Club over St. Mary (173), Lone Oak (189) and Heath (191).
1980 — Tony Chapman won the discus (125-8) and the shot put (41-7) to help Heath (74 points) win a track meet it hosted with Providence (58) and St. Mary (37). Jarry Kennedy won the mile (4:522.7) and the two-mile (10:47.8) runs for the Vikings.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman emerged from a slugfest at Lone Oak with a 17-7 win. Tim Cash, Anthony Proctor and Mike Silvey homered for the Tornado, while Jimmy Champions and Mark Edwards hit round-trippers for the Flash.
1970 — Ronald Allcock drove in three runs and Brent Gregston smacked a two-run homer, as Heath beat Carlisle County 10-4.
